Law enforcement, child passenger safety experts honored for safeguarding drivers, passengers

State officials recognized more than 100 state and local law enforcement officers, including NKY officers, along with child passenger safety personnel, for their outstanding efforts to safeguard drivers and passengers on Kentucky highways.

The annual Governor’s Occupant Protection Enforcement Awards, held at the Campbell House in Lexington, highlighted the efforts of Kentuckians representing 130 different agencies.

“Both our law enforcement professionals and child passenger safety experts play a crucial role in protecting our families, by making sure everyone is properly secured with seat belts and that children are in the appropriate car seats and boosters,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Their vital work is saving lives, and as Governor and a dad, I am grateful for their unwavering dedication to our state and its residents.”

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) presented the awards to those with the most occupant protection citations in each agency and in each division from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024. Award recipients received a plaque, while the top division winners were presented with the Highway Safety All-Star Award – a commemorative baseball bat from Louisville Slugger. There are six divisions, broken down by number of officers within the agency, and a division for Kentucky State Police:

• Division I 1-10 officers

• Division II 11-25 officers

• Division III 26-50 officers

• Division IV 51-100 officers

• Division V 100+ officers

• Division VI Kentucky State Police

In addition to honoring law enforcement, KOHS also presented awards for Technician, Instructor and CPS Team of the Year.

Kentucky State Police Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. addressed the attendees and praised their efforts to save lives in their communities.

“Enforcing the law isn’t about raising the number of citations; it’s about encouraging safe driving behaviors,” Commissioner Burnett said. “Our aim is to see fewer citations, not more, because that means lives are being saved. At the end of the day, it’s about every driver on Kentucky roadways making it home safe to their families.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), seat belts, when worn correctly, are proven to reduce the risk of fatal injuries to front-seat occupants by 45% and by 60% in pickup trucks, SUVs and minivans. Also, according to NHTSA, properly installed child restraints reduce the risk of fatal injuries by 71% for infants and by 54% for toddlers in passenger cars. In light trucks, SUVs and minivans, properly deployed child restraints reduce the risk of fatal injuries by 58% for infants and 59% for toddlers.

Each year more than half of those killed on Kentucky’s roadways are not properly restrained in a seat belt, car seat or booster seat. Kentucky’s current seat belt usage rate is 86.9%.

Law Enforcement Safety Awards

Division 1 Name of Nominee Agency Name

Capt. Mitchell Alford Harlan Police Department

Chief Aaron C. Ashby Adairville Police Department

Deputy Sheriff David Carroll Lyon County Sheriff’s Office

Patrolman Brian Coleman Calvert City Police Department

Chief Deputy Jamie Ferrie LaRue County Sheriff’s Office

Officer Phillip D Frazier Stanton Police Department

Master Police Officer Doug Gay Richmond Police Department

Deputy William Hendrix Bourbon County Sheriff

Police Officer Wesley Hicks Cave City Police Department

Chief Brandon Hollingsworth Pineville Police Department

Chief Deputy Brian Locknane Pendleton County Sheriff’s Office

Officer Tyler Mitcham Brandenburg Police Department

Patrolman Teddy B. Newsome Louisa Police Department

Deputy James W. Parsons Garrard County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Jacob Patton Scott County Sheriff’s Office

Officer Jacob Tyler Purvis Owingsville Police Department

Officer Andrew Regan

Greensburg Police Department Chief James Richardson

Hodgenville Police Department

Officer Billy Roberts Taylor Mill Police Department

Patrolman Michael Scott Robinson Jackson City Police Department

Patrol Officer John Root Manchester Police Department Deputy Dustin D. Saylor

Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Police Ben Smith

Millersburg Police Department Patrol Officer

Chadwick Spence Raceland Police Department

Deputy Kenneth Vincent Trigg County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Sheriff Lance Watson Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

Officer H. Seth Whitaker Whitesburg Police Department

Officer Ryan Wielgus Wilder Police Department

Deputy Thomas Wilson Menifee County Sheriff Office





Division 2

Name of Nominee Agency Name

Officer Bradley Aubin Mt. Washington Police Department

Officer Charles Boeschenstein Southgate Police Department

Officer John Brooks LaGrange Police Department

Patrol Officer Eugene Cain Leitchfield Police Department

Officer David Clark Scottsville Police Department

Sgt. Garret Clark Graves County Sheriff’s Office

Patrolman Patrick Coleman Pikeville Police Department

Deputy Sheriff Cory Cornett Clark County Sheriff’s Office

Officer Jon Cottle Morehead Police Department

Lt. Barry Cowan Middlesboro Police Department

Patrolman Tyler Creech The City of Edgewood Police Department

Officer Michael Dennis Hillview Police Department

Sgt. Justin Dockery Central City Police Department

Deputy Nicholas Dues Calloway County Sheriff’s Office

Patrolman Adam Fauver Greenville Police Department

Deputy John Ferguson Mason County Sheriff’s Office

Patrol Officer James Fetty Simpsonville Police Department

Officer Chad Foley Williamsburg Police Department

Detective Jess Hamblin Fort Mitchell Police Department

Deputy Wyatt Harper Simpson County Sheriff’s Office

Detective Dalton Hayes Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

Sgt. Johnny Holbert Mount Sterling Police Department

Patrolman Timothy Jackson Grayson Police Department

Patrol Officer Andrew Jefferson Maysville Police Department

Patrol Officer Zachary Johnson Campbellsville Police Department

Patrolman Christopher Kohut Flatwoods Police Department Patrolman

Joseph Krull Cold Spring Police Department

Patrolman Geoff Lucas Fort Thomas Police Department

Deputy Ron Luster Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

Sgt. Michael Lyon Bellevue Police Department

Officer Kirk Mays Lancaster Police Department

Deputy Mike Meece Oldham County Sheriff

Patrolman Jonathan Milburn Stanford Police Department

Sgt. Nathan Nogueras Alexandria Police Department

Patrolman Charles Patterson Barbourville Police Department

Deputy Noah Ritchie Laurel County Sheriff’s Office

Patrolman Oscar Sanchez Elsmere Police Department

Patrol Officer Dakota Sexton City of Lawrenceburg Police Department

Patrolman Christopher Steward Lakeside Park-Crestview Hills Police Department

Patrolman Keegan Williams Prestonsburg Police Department





Division 3

Name of Nominee Agency Name

Deputy Sheriff Chris Beavers Marshall County Sheriff’s Office

Officer Thomas Britton Kenton County Police

Officer Samuel Broomall Campbell County Police Department

Patrol Officer Jeffery Childress Glasgow Police Department

Patrolman Wesley Craycraft Winchester Police Department

Deputy Sheriff Scot Daniels Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Officer Samuel “Taylor” Davidson Paris Police Department

Detective Joshua Doerr Bardstown Police Department

Deputy Daniel B. Embry Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office

Cpl. Jacob Gould Daviess County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Jerry Hardin Nelson County Sheriff’s Office

Trooper Josh Jones Kentucky State Police Post 10

Officer Nicholas Kerney Harlan Radcliff Police Department

Officer Cody King Somerset Police Department

Officer Andrew Lawson London Police Department

Deputy Brandon Purnell Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Sgt. Brandon Record Danville Police Department

Sgt. Matt Reed Winchester Police Department

Officer Jose Roman Jr. Mayfield Police Department

Patrol Officer Matthew Semler Erlanger Police

Sgt. Mark Wheeler Boyd County Sheriff

Patrol Officer Danny Williams Murray Police Department

Officer David Williams Oldham County Police Dept

Deputy Sheriff Quintin Wright Logan County Sheriff’s Office

Sgt. Jeremy Younger Shelbyville Police Department



Division 4

Name of Nominee Agency Name

Patrol Deputy Louis Armstrong Christian County Sheriff’s Office

Officer William Conn University of Kentucky Police Department

Officer James Frint Ashland Police Department

Officer Aaron Gutermuth Jeffersontown Police Department

Officer Michael Martinez Hopkinsville Police Department

Deputy Kenneth W. Mayfield Warren County Sheriff’s Office

Officer Thomas Minter Elizabethtown Police Department

Patrol Officer Daniel Pennaman Henderson Police Department

Patrol Officer Anthony Pinkston Florence Police Department

Officer Dustin Scott Madisonville Police Department

Officer Keith Thuline Paducah Police Department

Officer Jerry Wise Frankfort Police Department



Division 5

Name of Nominee Agency Name

Sgt. David Flannery Lexington Police Department

Deputy Teddy Melton Boone County Sheriff’s Office

Patrolman Michael Roby Owensboro Police Department

Specialist Doug Ullrich Covington Police Department

Detective Raymond Wonka Louisville Metro Police Department



Division 6

Name of Nominee Agency Name

Trooper “R” Toney Allen Kentucky State Police – Post 7

Trooper Mike Armstrong Kentucky State Police – Post 8

Sgt. Joseph R. Bartolotti Kentucky State Police – Post 2

Senior Trooper Ricky Cross Kentucky State Police – Post 15

Master Trooper Eric Hines Kentucky State Police – Post 4

Trooper Chris Johnson Kentucky State Police – Post 6

Inspector II Justin Kilgore Kentucky State Police CVE East

Trooper Colt McGuire Kentucky State Police – Post 5

Trooper Samuel Mizner Kentucky State Police – Post 16

Trooper Ricky Newsom Kentucky State Police – Post 9

Senior Trooper Derral Redwine Kentucky State Police – Post 1

Master Trooper Graham Rutherford Kentucky State Police – Post 3

Trooper Jordan Sammons Kentucky State Police – Post 14

Trooper Justin Vanhook Kentucky State Police – Post 11

Senior Trooper Branden Watts Kentucky State Police – Post 13

Trooper William Watts Kentucky State Police – Post 12

Governor’s Office



