Let Kenton County Public Library help as your student heads back to school or gears up for homeschooling

August 12, 2024
Heading back to school or gearing up for homeschooling? Let the Kenton County Public Library help you get back into it with these five things:

1.  Live Online Homework Help with Brainfuse 

• Homework Help: Interact with live tutors in math, science, reading/writing, social studies, PSAT/SAT, ACT, AP and state standardized tests

• Skills-Building: Choose your topic to receive real-time help

• Personalized eLearning: Tools My File Sharing, My Session Replay, My Tutoring Archive, My Tests Archive and more

• 24-Hour Writing Lab: Submit essays and other forms of writing for constructive feedback.

• Adult Learning Center: Access a library of rich adult learning content (GED) and live, professional assistance in resume/cover letter writing, U.S. citizenship prep, MS Office Essential Skills Series and more

• Foreign Language Lab/Spanish-Speaking Support

2.  Research & Learning for K-12  
 
A-Z List of Resources (newspapers, reports, encyclopedias, historical photos)

Overdrive eBooks with special teen and children collections.

3.  Fun activities for preschool learners 

Check out the activities for preschoolers. (Photo provided)

 
Teachables (worksheets and activities)

ABCMouse (educational games)

1000 Books Before Kindergarten

• 4.  Classroom Visits

Teachers in Kenton County can have a staff member visit their classroom.

Classes can also schedule a visit to the library.

5.  Book Collections for the Classroom

Request a collection of books for special projects or subjects.

Learn more at https://www.kentonlibrary.org/educators/.

