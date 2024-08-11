NKYEC seeking One to One coaches to help elementary students with reading

It’s back to school time and the Northern Kentucky Education Council is gearing up to support young readers through its One to One Reading program.

Reading on grade level by 3rd grade is a determining factor of a child’s future academic success.

One to One provides a cadre of volunteers to help more than 190 students in 24 Northern Kentucky elementary schools practice reading and gain confidence in their reading skills.

Call for Volunteers

One to One is recruiting parents, grandparents, business leaders, and community volunteers to serve as One to One Reading Coaches.

• Coaches meet with the same student once a week for approximately 35 minutes

during the school day from September through May.

• Coaches must attend a FREE five-hour, in-person training to learn specific strategies to help young readers.

• Coaches receive materials and supplies to use during the weekly coaching sessions.

• Coaches are provided ongoing professional development opportunities throughout the year.

One to One Coach Trainings

Registration is now open for the following new coach training sessions (space is limited).

Register today at nkyec.org/one-to-one.

Time:

• 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (Lunch is provided)

Dates and Locations:

• Saturday, Aug. 17 at Campbell County Public Library, Newport Branch

• Thursday, Aug. 22 at Kenton County Public Library – Erlanger Branch​

Learn more

One to One coaches and local school leaders share their passion and love for One to One Reading.

Community members can also invest in student success donating to One to One. Donations help provide literacy training for coaches, coaching resources and supplies and books for students. Dontate today or learn more at nkyec.org/one-to-one.

The Northern Kentucky Education Council strengthens, unites and mobilizes education,

business and community partners in Northern Kentucky to advance student success

and wellbeing from early childhood (P) through post-secondary/career (20). For more

information, visit nkyec.org or call (859) 282-9214.