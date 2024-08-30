Northern Kentucky well-represented in Kentucky Living’s 2024 list of ‘Best in Kentucky’ award winners

Staff report

Kentucky Living will feature its 2024 “Best in Kentucky” Award winners in its September issue, which includes four Northern Kentucky businesses and another with NKY roots.

The awards, voted on annually by Kentucky Living Readers, celebrate the outstanding people, businesses and attractions that make Kentucky such a remarkable place.

This year’s 15th annual “Best in Kentucky” awards recognize excellence across a wide range of categories, highlighting Kentucky’s favorite destinations, entertainment, personalities and food and drink.

Winners were announced during the Best in Kentucky Awards Show hosted by former Miss America Heather French Henry. Winners received their awards the following day at the Kentucky State Fair.

“Our member cooperatives proudly serve in 117 of Kentucky’s 120 counties,” says Chris Perry, president and CEO of Kentucky Electric Cooperatives, the association of all 26 electric co-ops in the state. “Through Kentucky Living, our co-ops celebrate the energy of Kentucky, and the Best in Kentucky Awards reflect the many places and people which make our commonwealth such an excellent place to live.”

The “Best in Kentucky” winners from Northern Kentucky include:

• Boone County Distilling Co., Independence

Distillery Tour (Third place) • The Black Goose, Union

Coffee Shop (Third place) • New Riff Distilling, Newport

Bourbon (Third place) • Newport Aquarium, Newport

Kid-Friendly Attraction (Third place) • Carly Pearce, Nashville, Tn., Kenton County Native

Kentucky Musician or Band (Third place)

To see a list of all the winners, you can visit KentuckyLiving.com.

The Best in Kentucky issue includes a cover story on University of Kentucky Head Football Coach Mark Stoops, a feature story on the effort to sustain the white oak tree in Kentucky and reflections from high school students who represented their local electric cooperatives on the Washington Youth Tour this summer.

“We love Kentucky, its people and its places,” says Shannon Brock, Kentucky Living editor. “We are so grateful to the thousands of Kentucky Living readers who nominated their favorites and voted in the Best in Kentucky awards this year.”