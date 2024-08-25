Opinion – Keith Taylor: 7-5 sounds about right for Kentucky football this season

Kentucky hasn’t missed a bowl game in eight years but that streak could be in jeopardy this season, considering a schedule that no longer includes permanent Southeastern Conference opponents such as Missouri and Mississippi State.

The Wildcats will play eight home games and just four road encounters in Mark Stoops’ 12th season at the helm. A quick glance at the schedule forecasts a 7-5 record and an ninth straight bowl appearance.

The following is a breakdown of what could be in store when the season kicks off against Southern Mississippi on Aug. 31 at Kroger Field.

SOUTHERN MISS, Aug. 31

Surprisingly, the Golden Eagles have played the Wildcats closer than expected in the previous two games between the two teams. Southern Miss stunned Kentucky 44-35 in 2016 and escaped with a 24-17 victory in Hattiesburg a year later in 2017.

Prediction: Kentucky 34, Southern Miss 13.

SOUTH CAROLINA, Sept. 7

Kentucky had a three-game wining streak against the Gamecocks snapped last season when Shane Beamer’s squad defeated the Wildcats 17-14 last year in Columbia for one of South Carolina’s five victories last season.

Prediction: Kentucky 28, South Carolina 20

GEORGIA, Sept. 14

It’s been 14 years since Kentucky defeated Georgia and the Bulldogs continually are one of the top teams not only in the Southeastern Conference, but in the nation. Kentucky surrendered 51 points to Kirby Smart’s squad last season and the Bulldogs are poised to make a run for the national title again and the Wildcats will likely have to wait to end the losing skid against the Bulldogs.

Prediction: Georgia 48, Kentucky 17

OHIO, Sept. 21

Kentucky will play the Bobcats in the last of four straight home games to open the season. Ohio has won 10 games in each of the past two seasons but will be hard pressed to continue the trend again. Kentucky lost to the Bobcats in 2004, but defeated Ohio 20-3 in the last meeting between the two teams in 2014.

Prediction: Kentucky 34, Ohio 13

At OLE MISS, Sept. 28

Lane Kiffin has the Rebels on the national stage and poised for a breakout season. Kentucky’s first road game of the season in Oxford won’t be an easy task in the SEC opener for Kiffin’s squad. Ole Miss has won three in a row over the Wildcats, all by three points or less.

Prediction: Ole Miss 41, Kentucky 24

VANDERBILT, Oct. 12

In the Commodores’ last visit to Lexington in 2022, Vandy stunned Kentucky 24-21 but the Wildcats returned the favor with a 45-28 win a year ago in Nashville. The Commodores went winless in the league last season and enters the season on a 10-game losing streak.

Prediction: Kentucky 42, Vandy 10

At FLORIDA, Oct. 19

For the longest time, Kentucky couldn’t beat the Gators, but ended a 31-game losing streak to Florida with a memorable 27-16 stunner in 2018. Since then, Kentucky has won three of the past five games and carries a three-game winning streak into this year’s contest in Gainesville.

Prediction: Florida 23, Kentucky 20

AUBURN, Oct. 26

The two teams haven’t played since 2020 and Hugh Freeze hopes to take the Tigers to the next level in his second season on The Plains. Auburn has won three in a row over Kentucky and 18 of the last 19 encounters between the two teams.

PREDICTION: Auburn 28, Kentucky 24

At TENNESSEE, Nov. 2

The Volunteers have scored at least 30 points in the past three games against the Wildcats and Volunteers coach Josh Heupel is 3-0 against Kentucky. Tennessee edged the Wildcats 33-27 a year ago in Lexington after surrending 89 points to Tennessee in the previous two encounters.

Prediction: Tennessee 31, Kentucky 21

MURRAY STATE, Nov. 16

The Racers will provide a relief for the Wildcats going into the final three games of the season. Kentucky is 2-0 against Murray State and defeated the Racers 48-10 in the last game between the two teams at Kroger Field in 2018.

Prediction: Kentucky 42, Murray State 14

At TEXAS, Nov. 23

The last time the Wildcats and the Longhorns played, Texas escaped with a 7-6 victory in 1951. The two teams will produce more scoring this time but the Longhorns will be too much for the Wildcats as Texas makes its first tour of duty through the SEC.

Prediction: Texas 38, Kentucky 13

LOUISVILLE, Nov. 30

Jeff Brohm guided the Cardinals to 10 wins last season and an appearance in the ACC Championship game in his first season as coach of the Cardinals, but Kentucky’s 38-31 win was the first of three straight setbacks by the Cardinals to end the season. Kentucky carries a five-game winning streak into the 30th anniversary of the series renewal between the two in-state foes.

Kentucky 34, Louisville 31

FINAL RECORD: 7-5.

Keith Taylor is sports editor of Kentucky Today, where this column first appeared.