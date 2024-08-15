Registration now open for 2025 KYSHRM, KY Chamber Best Places to Work in Kentucky program

The Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management (KYSHRM) and the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce are now accepting registrations for the 2025 Best Places to Work in Kentucky program. Now in its 21st year, the program continues to encourage companies in the Commonwealth to focus, measure and advance workplace environments toward excellence.

Click here to register for the survey program.

Registrations must be submitted by Friday, December 6.

Research partner Workforce Research Group will survey participating companies and reveal award winners on May 22.

Award winners will receive a final ranking at the awards ceremony scheduled for May 22, at the Central Bank Center in Lexington. Rankings and in-depth interviews with the winners will also be published in the Best Places to Work in Kentucky magazine.

Winners will be selected from three categories, small companies of 15-149 employees, medium companies of 150-499 employees and large companies consisting of more than 500 employees. Category is based on number of U.S. employees, but only Kentucky employees surveyed.

The selection process is based on an assessment of the company’s employer policies and procedures and the results of an internal employee survey. Workforce Research Group manages the assessment and survey based on research and list selection.

All participating companies receive survey feedback, which enables them to develop and implement strategies aimed at creating a great workplace and improving business performance.

Kentucky Chamber of Commerce