Roadway Reconfiguration to improve safety and connectivity on W. Fourth Street in Covington

As part of an upcoming resurfacing project rooted in providing a safer road for all users, a roadway reconfiguration is planned to reduce both the number of vehicular lanes and lane width, as well as add a dedicated bicycle lane through a section of W. Fourth Street (KY 8) in Covington. Crews will begin prep work today.

The roadway reconfiguration will take place on a half-mile stretch of W. Fourth Street from Garrard Street (mile point 7.41) to Johnson Street (mile point 6.89).

A roadway reconfiguration is a traffic-management tool that improves safety and mobility by changing the number, size and type of travel lanes.

“Our goal is to create safer roads for all users. This roadway reconfiguration in Covington will improve safety for bicyclists, and make the road leaner by reducing the lane width for motorists,” said Bob Yeager, Chief District Engineer for KYTC District 6. “This type of innovative engineering solution is proven to slow down drivers, and improve safety for all.”

This lane reallocation will reduce the number of vehicular travel lanes from three to two. Additionally, vehicular lanes will be reduced from 12-feet wide to 11-feet wide through the corridor. This innovative engineering solution will create a leaner street, slowing vehicle speeds. Additionally, right-angle crashes are also reduced as side street motorists cross fewer travel lanes.

The current right lane on W. Fourth Street through this area will become a dedicated bicycle lane. The five-foot wide bicycle lane will feature a three-foot buffer from the curb, and two-foot buffer from vehicular traffic. This bicycle lane will be one-way with bicyclists traveling westbound on W. Fourth Street.

KYTC has worked closely with the City of Covington to develop this roadway reconfiguration plan.

As part of the project, travel lanes for motorists and bicyclists will be clearly marked, and signage will be upgraded on W. Fourth Street to denote the traffic pattern change.

Resurfacing Project Background

Crews will begin by addressing base failures on Monday, Aug. 26. This work will be performed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Crews anticipate shifting to evening/overnight working hours of 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

KYTC will announce on the District 6 Roadshow when milling and paving operations have been scheduled.

The project focuses on several portions of KY 8:

• Highway Avenue from Spring Street (mile point 6.14) to Western Avenue (mile point 6.23), a distance of 0.09 miles.

• Fifth Street from the exit off-ramp of I-71/75 northbound (mile point 6.68) to the Licking River Bridge (mile point 7.6), a distance of 0.92 miles.



• Fourth Street from west of Garrard Street (mile point 7.41) to Philadelphia Street (mile point 6.66), a distance of 0.75 miles.



Motorists should expect single lane closures in the project area. Flaggers may be used to guide traffic safely through the work zone. The majority of the work is being performed at night to reduce traffic impacts to motorists.

This resurfacing project included a 3.97 mile section of KY 8 (River Road/Pike Street) in Kenton County. This portion of the project was completed late July.

Riegler Blacktop, Inc. is contracted to perform the $1.15 million project on behalf of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Weather permitting, the overall project has an expected completion date of Nov. 15, 2024.



For more information about roadway reconfigurations – check out our SAFERoad Solutions page HERE.