Safety Net Alliance of NKY awards 1st-ever round of grants to local nonprofit partners

The Safety Net Alliance of Northern Kentucky has dispersed its first-ever round of mini-grants, totaling $30,999, to local nonprofit partners providing direct services in the Northern Kentucky region.

Grants were awarded to the following Northern Kentucky agencies:

• Meals on Wheels of Southwest Ohio & Northern Kentucky: $3,400 – Swipe and Dine • Be Concerned, Inc.: $5,000 – Walk In Data Collection • St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky: $2,000 – Translations Devices • Code Ky: $3,800 – A.I. Chatbot • Learning Grove: $4,000 – A.I. for Google • Mental Health America: $5,000 – Youth and Rural Outreach • Florence Christian Church/Boone County/Welcome House, Inc.: – $4,200 – K Count • Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Cincinnati: $2,000 – NKY Expansion • Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky: $1,599 – Phones for Street Outreach

“We are proud to support these critical safety net partners in their endeavors to ensure everyone in NKY has an opportunity to thrive,” said Safety Net Alliance Executive Committee Chair Aaron Broomall. “These investments will create lasting change for those most in need in our community.”

The goal of the grants is to increase the capacity for service delivery and/or ability to make systems changes that enable greater efficiency, effectiveness, and scale of service delivery from partner agencies.

The Safety Net Alliance of Northern Kentucky is a collaborative of 150+ nonprofits, faith-based organizations, government agencies, and funders working together to provide service to those in need more efficiently and mend the holes in the local safety net. Monthly meetings enable partner agencies to network and share resources in Kentucky.

The Safety Net Alliance meets on the third Wednesday of each month, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Lakeside Christian Church (195 Buttermilk Pike Lakeside Park).

Individuals do not have to pre-register the event. Lunch is provided.

(Featured photo: Safety Net Alliance’s Aaron Broomall and Code KY student community coordinator Jared Mueller. (Photo provided)