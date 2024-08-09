‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ actress Karyn Parson to speak at Newport Schools academic conference

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” actress Karyn Parsons is among several speakers scheduled to offer insight into bolstering academic excellence during the Newport Independent Schools Wildcat Academy – Reimagining Academic Success conference on Aug. 12 and 13 at Newport High School.

The two-day event seeks to equip Newport Independent Schools educators with comprehensive knowledge and skills to promote educational equity and excellence. Participants will delve into topics that include effective teaching methods and practices, the science of reading and integration of artificial intelligence to enhance learning and teaching.

Northern Kentucky University Director of Black Studies Dr. David Childs and Parsons will offer a series of professional learning initiatives to educators and staff beginning at 8:05 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, in the Newport High School library.

Workshop participants will examine Parson’s Black History book series for children and young adults while also interactively engaging in writing and reflection exercises. The overarching goal is to provide participants with resources and lessons that can be implemented in the classroom.

Newport Independent Schools