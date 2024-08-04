The River: The tale of a young riverboat captain who wants ‘to stay on the river forever’

The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders shares the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This a part of a long and continuing story. It first appeared in August, 2019.

By Capt. Don Sanders

Special to NKyTribune

I often urged youngsters to “gather ye rosebuds.” It seems one recently-minted young captain has gathered an armload of buds already.

Alex Schuchter, age 19, who has been mentioned in this column before, commanded his first passenger excursion boat, BB Riverboats, RIVER QUEEN, for the first time this past week. This extraordinary feat, though not unheard of in river history, beat my record for being in charge of a boatload of paying tourists by some 13 years.

Alex and I met on Facebook a few years ago when he seemed to want to get into any river discussion he could with seasoned captains and other river people. We’d seen others with such pluck before – all talk, no action, and soon to fade away. But, while still a student at Campbell County High School, in Northern Kentucky, in the Greater Cincinnati, Ohio area, young Alex stuck to his guns and remained determined to find his niche within the close-knit river fraternity.

After a while, some of us old-timers, exchanging messages on Chat, figured that Alex might actually “have the right stuff,” when it came to what working on riverboats meant. Forget the calliopes, crinoline-laced southern belles, and tinkling champagne glasses — I’m talking hard, dirty, and sometimes dangerous work while loving every minute of it. This Schuchter fellow seemed to be the “real deal,” as he proved so by his willingness to do whatever it took to accomplish the mission of the boats he worked aboard.

When asked why he wanted to work on the river, Alex replied: “You’re not the first to ask that, and I’ve never been able to give a certain answer. There’s just something about it that called out to me and drew me in. The first thing that sparked my interest was a painting I found at a Goodwill store of the MISSISSIPPI QUEEN when I was eleven. I bought it, took it home, and researched the boat to find it was just cut up for scrap that year. I was so sad, and then I remembered the boats in Newport.”

By the “boats in Newport,” Alex meant BB Riverboats of Newport, Kentucky, a premier excursion boat company owned and operated by my long-time friend and riverboat associate, Captain Alan Bernstein and his energetic family.

Alex went on to disclose: “I started calling BB when I was twelve, asking for a job; it wasn’t until I turned fourteen that they finally said okay.”

When I reminded Alex that many of us older river types were skeptical at first until we realized he was serious and willing to work, his comeback was: “I couldn’t be any happier to be doing what I am!”

“So true, “I replied. “You’re in the club, now, and many eyes are watching you. I see some ‘big guns’ on the river are congratulating you.”

“It feels amazing, Alex continued, ” to have all the support coming from everyone – makes one proud of their work!”

Asked who helped him along, as every successful boat professional had someone who helped them achieve their goals as Walter Hoffmeier, Captain Ernest E. Wagner, Harry Louden, and others did for me, Alex answered: “All the Captains at BB and others gave good advice, and most certainly yourself!”

“That’s good to hear you’ve included me. How about Captain Al, as far as encouragement, and what about Captain Kerry Snowden?”

“Captain Al gave me amazing encouragement, as well as Cap’n Kerry. Al did not doubt my potential from the start.”

When asked how his family liked his choice of the river industry for his career ventures, Alex said, “They’re extremely proud and excited for me; especially my grandparents. But my parents are equally excited!”

My parents, I reflected, were not especially supportive of my decision to follow the river until well after I was a Captain on the DELTA QUEEN and they rode the legendary steamboat to Pittsburgh and back to Cincinnati with the oldest son in charge. Only then did they see the worth in what I choose to do with my life. Having family support, I understand personally, especially for one as young as Alex standing on the crossroads of his career path is especially meaningful.

After I wondered what future career goals Cap’n Schuchter had in mind, he remarked: “Eventually upgrade my 100-ton Master’s license to Unlimited Master of Motor or Steam Vessels; with a First-Class Pilot license.”

While he added, “In a perfect world, the DELTA QUEEN would be forever exempt (from the Safety and Life at Sea Law), and I would retire from that boat. Whatever happens though, I want to be on the river forever.”

“Forever” is a mighty long time. But if Captain Alex lasts as long as I have on the river, the year 2100 will only be 22 years into his future. May those years between now and then be eventful, fun, safe, and full of adventures… and may he keep collecting those rosebuds while encouraging youngsters following him to grab their own buds.

Captain Don Sanders is a river man. He has been a riverboat captain with the Delta Queen Steamboat Company and with Rising Star Casino. He learned to fly an airplane before he learned to drive a “machine” and became a captain in the USAF. He is an adventurer, a historian, and a storyteller. Now, he is a columnist for the NKyTribune and will share his stories of growing up in Covington and his stories of the river. Hang on for the ride — the river never looked so good.

