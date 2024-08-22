Thomas More welcomes 400 to freshman class, celebrates new facilities, improvements

Thomas More University welcomed its newest class of incoming students this week as it opened the 2024-25 academic year. The University added over 400 new students to its ranks as the total number of students pursuing undergraduate and graduate studies now exceeds 2,200.

The incoming class holds an average high school GPA of 3.6 and an average ACT score of 23.9, an increase of a full point over the prior year’s incoming class. Seventy-one are graduates of Catholic schools of the Diocese of Covington or Archdiocese of Cincinnati, accounting for about 17% of the incoming class.

Thirty-nine individuals were admitted into the Monsignor Cleves University Honors Program and 45 new students join the ranks of the Bishop Foys Scholars, an increase of nearly 50% from the year prior. The incoming Saints represent 16 states and 14 countries around the globe. Top majors include business administration, biology, nursing, exercise science, and education.

The University is celebrating major upgrades to its Crestview Hills campus this year. The newest addition is the 34,000 square-foot Academic Center, housing the Robert W. Plaster College of Business, the Center for Faith, Mission and Catholic Education, and the Dr. Anthony and Geraldine Zembrodt Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. The University will host an official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Academic Center on Sept. 10.

Changes to campus also include upgrades to Seiler Commons, Thomas More’s on-campus dining facility. Upgrades include an increase in overall square-footage; an expansion of seating space with relocation of food service stations; new lighting, flooring, paint, ceilings and countertops; an introduction of Global Kitchen, a new serving station that features a rotation of various international cuisines; and new branding, station signage, and digital menu boards.

With these renovations, Seiler Commons now extends into the space formerly occupied by the Saints Brew coffee shop. A new coffee shop, Java City Coffee, opens in the Academic Center, offering high-quality coffees, hand-crafted espresso beverages, teas, and smoothies for purchase.

The University officially opened the new academic year with convocation, held Aug. 16, as faculty, staff, and first year students gathered to reflect and to pray for their success in the coming academic year. Thomas More University President Joseph L. Chillo welcomed new students and encouraged them to consider how they will engage with the mission of Thomas More as they set forth on their academic endeavors.

“For more than 100 years, we have been intentional in the way we educate students for life and a career beyond their four years of study,” said Chillo. “We believe that mission matters and that a Catholic liberal arts education will prepare you well no matter what the future might hold.”

The keynote speaker for convocation was Laura Berkemeier, associate vice president of non-profit services for Ignite Philanthropy. Reflecting on her own experiences at Thomas More as a theatre major, Berkemeier encouraged students to lean into their intellectual curiosities.

“Embrace every new opportunity with an open heart and an open mind,” Berkemeier said. “Curiosity will allow you to find your people and yourself.”

