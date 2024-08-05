Tickets now on sale now for Newport Central Catholic High School’s 30th Family Fireworks Fest September 1

Newport Central Catholic High School is inviting the community to gather on the school hill to watch the Western and Southern/WEBN Labor Day Fireworks Sunday, September 1, during its 30th Family Fireworks Fest.

Food Trucks, drinks, and fun will begin at 5 p.m. and will continue until the Big Blast. (Sorry, no cans, bottles or coolers will be permitted.)

Admission is $5 and tickets can be purchased at gofan.co. Age 6 and under are free.

Limited parking passes guaranteeing you a parking spot on the hill will cost $10 and are also available for purchase online. Please select handicap space if needed. There are only 25 handicap spaces available.

NCC currently has VIP Classroom Suites available. Suites can accommodate 30 and include the following amenities:

• Admission to the Festival and VIP passes for each of your guests • Exclusive access to your own air-conditioned VIP classroom, with a spectacular view of downtown Cincinnati and the WEBN Fireworks • A shared Catered Buffet among Suite Holders • Drinks chilled and ready for you in your VIP Suite • Four Parking Passes

