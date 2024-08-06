Transitions, Inc. to host ‘Walk the Road to Recovery’ event on Purple People Bridge Sept. 5

Transitions, Inc., the Covington-based provider of treatment and recovery services for adults with Substance Use Disorders (SUDs), will kick off National Recovery Month on Thursday, September 5th at 6 p.m. with Walk the Road to Recovery: We Recover Together.

In its second year, the community event at the Purple People Bridge raises awareness about substance use, treatment, and mental health services that enable people with mental health and/or Substance Use Disorders an opportunity to live healthy and rewarding lives.

This two-hour event aims to demonstrate support for those impacted by Substance Use Disorders and deliver a powerful message of hope: treatment works, and recovery is possible. Open to the public, the event will offer resources to empower individuals and families:

• Informational booths featuring local organizations providing details on recovery and treatment services.



• Opportunities to connect with public officials and understand policy changes that support recovery efforts.



• Inspirational cultural activities that celebrate resilience and the strength of the recovery community.

“National Recovery Month is essential for raising awareness and breaking down the stigma associated with Substance Use Disorders,” said Jim Beiting, CEO of Transitions, Inc. Walk the Road to Recovery: We Recover Together symbolizes unity for communities across the Ohio River. We invite everyone to join us in educating the community, fostering understanding, and celebrating the potential of recovery.”

“We are proud to work with the team at Transitions to honor National Recovery Month and come together as a community to raise awareness of those battling Substance Use Disorders and offer hope that with treatment and community support, there is recovery on the other side,” said Amanda Peters, Director of Northern Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy. “I am honored to stand with our community as we come together to show our support for individuals and families impacted by addiction.”

“The community from both sides of the Ohio River stands united, supporting people and families struggling with addiction,” said Denise Driehaus, Hamilton County Commissioner, “Events like this raise awareness about Substance Use Disorders and offer hope that those impacted can find long-term recovery and live their best lives.”

This event is free and open to the public, RSVPs at www.transitionsky.org/recovery are recommended.

For more information about Transitions’ National Recovery Month event at the Purple People Bridge, Substance Use Disorders, and recovery services, please visit www.TransitionsKY.org.