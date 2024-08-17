Uncover the surprising origins of fast food during BCM’s August 20 NKY History Hour

If you thought fast food only dates back to McDonald’s and Kentucky Fried Chicken, think again! The roots of fast food began in the late 1800s, as American industrial and office workers sought quick, convenient meals during their lunch breaks.

Join Behringer-Crawford Museum’s next virtual NKY History Hour on Tuesday, August 20, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., as historian Paul Tenkotte takes you on a journey through the origins and evolution of fast food in his presentation, Fast Food: A Lot Older Than You Think.

While many associate fast food with the rise of modern giants, its story stretches much further back in time. Tenkotte will explore how the fast food phenomenon was born out of necessity and has since grown into a billion-dollar industry. From the introduction of square little hamburgers to the global empire it is today, this engaging presentation will offer a fresh perspective on the culinary revolution that has shaped American culture and cuisine.

Register and participate in the free presentation by Behringer-Crawford Museum online.

Information on connecting to the Zoom session will be sent after registration. The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page. All recordings of past episodes can be viewed at www.bcmuseum.org.

Paul A. Tenkotte, PhD is a Professor of History at Northern Kentucky University. He has published 16 books, contributed chapters andessays to 13 additional books, and written/edited more than 600 articles and book reviews for a wide range of publications. In addition, he has participated in 22 television documentaries, including his 2018 national PBS debut, Ten That Changed America: Engineering Marvels. Dr. Tenkotte’s textbook, The United States since 1865: Information Literacy and Critical Thinking, was published in 2022 by Kendall Hunt. He is also editor of the weekly “Our Rich History” column in the NKyTribune, an online publication of the non-profit Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism. Currently, Tenkotte is co-directing a non-profit regional initiative of the Kenton County Public Library (KY) entitled ORVILLE (Ohio River Valley Innovation Library and Learning Enrichment.)

NKY History Hour programs take place every other Tuesday evening from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and are free to the public. To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM today.

Behringer-Crawford Museum