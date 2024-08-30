Veteran Suicide Prevention Coalition planting 660 flags for those who survived battles, lost at home

Veterans of the United States Military serve our country selflessly, and with great pride and honor. Unfortunately, far too many of those who survive the external battles abroad are not able to survive the internal battles at home.

As a result, 660 veterans die by suicide each month in America, creating one of our country’s most heartbreaking and preventable tragedies.

With September being National Suicide Prevention Month, the Northern Kentucky Service Members, Veterans, and Families Suicide Prevention Coalition is planting 660 flags in the grass triangle at the end of the Roebling Suspension Bridge in Covington.

The area is also the site of the Northern Kentucky Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

The flags will stay planted for the entire month.

Additionally, those veterans who have died will also be recognized and honored with a formal ceremony on Wednesday, September 4, from 6.-7 p.m. at the site. All are invited to attend.

The Scott High School Junior ROTC will present the nation’s colors. Amanda Snelling from Brighton Recovery Center will sing the National Anthem. Craig Beach, honor guard commander from American Legion Boone Post 4, will blow Taps. Covington Vice Mayor Ron Washington will present a formal Proclamation.

The Coalition is a group of veterans and volunteers whose mission is to reduce suicide by bringing together Northern Kentucky service members, veterans, and their families in an effort to create relationships and provide education, awareness, and, most importantly, hope.

Death by suicide is 100-percent preventable, but it can’t be done without community support.