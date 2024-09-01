Author Keith O’Brien to explore story of legendary Red Pete Rose at CCPL’s Sept. 6 Signature Series

Campbell County Public Library’s Signature Series will return to the Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch on Friday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. with the story of legendary and infamous Cincinnati Reds player Pete Rose.

Author Keith O’Brien used FBI interviews, court records and press coverage in researching his book Charlie Hustle: The Rise and Fall of Pete Rose, and the Last Glory Days of Baseball, which just released this spring as an instant New York Times bestseller.

The Wall Street Journal called it “comprehensive, compulsively readable and wholly terrific.” The book unravels the story of Rose, a Reds player who set the still-standing record of most hits; in the ‘80s, he also became the focal point of one of Major League Baseball’s biggest scandals.

Born and raised in Cincinnati, O’Brien now lives in New Hampshire. Library patrons can check the book out from CCPL’s catalog. Roebling Point Books will be available on-site for anyone wishing to purchase a copy.

For those unable to attend the evening talk, there will be a shorter afternoon Signature Series Sneak Peek at 2 p.m., also at the Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch.

Register for free at cc-pl.org/signature-series.