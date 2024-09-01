Educate NKY launches Start of School program with volunteers in two inner city schools

EducateNKY Board members and staff went back to school this week – literally. With the pilot of Start of School Assistance Program (SOSA), 50+ recruited volunteers including community leaders, NKU students, and non-profit employees provided “hands on support” to Covington Ninth District Elementary and Newport Intermediate schools.

They welcomed students, assisted with lunch cartons, guided students to classrooms and greeted families and students with a friendly smile.

“At our core, EducateNKY is a group of local leaders and committed volunteers who envision an education ecosystem that ignites every eager, vibrant mind,” said EducateNKY President and CEO Cheye Calvo. “There is no better way to make this work real at the start of the school year than by spending a few hours in our schools to make sure our students, families, and teachers have extra support to begin their year strong.”

EducateNKY was launched in August 2023 and completed a comprehensive assessment of the Northern Kentucky education landscape. The report placed a focus on the the River City communities of Covington, Newport, Bellevue, Dayton, Southgate and Ludlow where socioeconomic disparities result in academic outcomes below state and regional averages.

After engaging key stakeholders in work groups this summer to gather input, EducateNKY is preparing to finalize and release its 5-year strategic plan focused in five priority areas: Early Learning, Family Engagement, Out of School Time/Exposure, Mastery Learning and Secondary Options.

EducateNKY sees its role as an incubator, activator and accelerator working with other partners collaboratively to implement systemic change that improves education outcomes across the continuum. A key element of EducateNKY’s approach is to engage more community stakeholders in its public schools.

Participating schools felt the SOSA support in a direct and powerful way.

“I am so deeply thankful to EducateNKY for arranging the SOSA volunteers for us! It’s heartwarming to know that we can count on you to help create a nurturing and supportive environment for our students. Your involvement not only strengthens our school community but also sets a powerful example for our students about the importance of giving back and being an active part of something larger than themselves. Your dedication, time, and energy made a world of difference to our students, teachers, and the entire school community,” said Dr. Jennifer Michael, Principal, Newport Intermediate.

Volunteers were also powerfully reminded of the EducateNKY mission as they interacted with students and observed first-day activities in the classroom.

“Besides having a great time and reminiscing, I was reminded of the critical role our educators-and families have in building these young lives,” said Chuck Session, Executive-in-Residence at the United Way of Greater Cincinnati and an EducateNKY board member. “Students are curious, excited, and ready to learn. As a community, we need to provide the support to help them reach their full potential.”