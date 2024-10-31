Groundbreaking ceremony set tomorrow for The Ormsby retirement community in Fort Mitchell

By Judy Clabes

NKyTribune editor

St. Elizabeth Healthcare and Greenbriar Development will hold a groundbreaking ceremony tomorrow for the long anticipated The Ormsby, a new luxury retirement community in Ft. Mitchell.

The ceremony will be at The Ormsby Preview Center at 293 Buttermilk Pike in Ft. Mitchell at 10 a.m.

Speakers at the ceremony include Paula McCann, Greenbriar Development, Vice President of Marketing; Mayor Jude Hehman, Fort Mitchell; Mike Brandy, Brandicorp President; Garren Colvin, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, President and CEO; Lori Ritchey-Baldwin, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, SVP and CFO; and Kenton County Judge-Executive Kris Knochelman.

The Ormsby, named in honor of Fort Mitchell’s namesake Major General Ormsby MacKnight Mitchell, is open to those 62 and older and is designed to prioritize health and wellness and “luxury retirement living,” with comprehensive health and wellness services, vibrant walkable neighborhoods, and engaging social activities.

It will offer 203 residences of various sizes.

The non-profit Life Plan Community will be built at the site of the now-demolished Drawbridge Inn. St. Elizabeth Healthcare is a partner in the enterprise, which will offer access to a full continuum of care, ensuring that residents’ care needs are met at every stage as needs arise.

Offerings include housekeeping and linen service, a multiplicity of social activities, concierge serve, priority access to health services, an emergency call system and 24-hour security, transportation to local attractions and medical appointments, multiple dining venues, a library and a business and technology center, club and card rooms, an auditorium for movies and events, beauty salon and barber services, and a Center for Healthy Living (fitness equipment, aerobics/yoga, an indoor pool and a spa).

The Ormsby’s Life Enrichment team will provide residents with a rich mix of activities, lectures, and other events that educate, inspire, and enrich lives.

The Ormsby is anticipated to be ready for occupancy in 2026.