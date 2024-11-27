After ten year absence, Ludlow Historic Society’s Holiday Home Tour to make return December 14

The Ludlow Historic Society will host the Ludlow Historic Holiday Home Tour on Saturday, December 14 from 4-8 p.m.

The tour will feature eight homes in Ludlow spanning a variety of architectural styles from Victorian and Gothic Revival to urban row homes and the circa-1820 Elmwood Hall, a neoclassical villa and the oldest home in Ludlow.

Local businesses will be open late and providing specials as part of a “Shop Ludlow” night, a holiday music concert will be held at the Wesley United Methodist Church, and an afterparty for ticket holders will be held in the Community Center featuring local authors.

The event offers a chance for those unfamiliar with Ludlow to explore the city and for those who know Ludlow to learn more about the history and architecture of the town.

Tickets are $25 per person or $45 for two and can be purchased at www.preserveludlow.org. Check in for the tour begins at 3:30pm on Saturday, December 14 at the Ludlow Heritage Museum, located at 49 Elm Street. Questions can be directed to ludlowhistoricsociety@gmail.com.

The Ludlow Historic Society aims to preserve the unique neighborhoods and structures of Ludlow through education and advocacy, community events and programming, historic tours, and investment in real estate and property renovations.

Ludlow Historic Society