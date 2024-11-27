Applications now open for Kentucky Secretary of State’s student essay and slogan contest

The Kentucky Secretary of State’s Office has announced applications are now being accepted for the 2024 essay contest for students in grades 9-12, and slogan contest for students in grades 6-8. The winners will receive prizes and be honored in a public ceremony.

“Encouraging civic interest at a young age is crucial to having civically engaged adults,” said Secretary of State Michael Adams. “I hope these contests will help our students become informed and engaged in our political process.”

The essay question posed to high schoolers is, “What can Kentuckians do to ensure that voters are well informed on policies and candidates?” Students should limit their essays to 1,000 words.

The slogan contest invites middle school students to suggest a slogan that encourages voters to be well informed about policies and candidates.

Whether submitted electronically or by mail, all entries must be received by the Secretary of State’s Office by 5 p.m. on Friday, January 31.

Complete contest details are available at www.sos.ky.gov.

Office of the Secretary of State