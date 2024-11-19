Applications open for prevention, recovery grants from KY Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission

Attorney General Russell Coleman announced a new round of applications for grant funding will open for those seeking funds from the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission (KYOAAC).

The Commission will review grant applications in two categories: Prevention and Treatment/Recovery Support.

The new grant application period will open on December 2, 2024, and close at 6 p.m. EST on January 17, 2025.

To apply for the grants please visit: https://kyjusticeigx.intelligrants.com/IGXLogin.

Find additional information about the criteria for the grant awards here: Prevention and Treatment and Recovery

“Kentucky’s Opioid Abatement Commission is investing in efforts to end the worst man-made epidemic in modern medical history. We encourage all Kentucky organizations dedicated to prevention, treatment and recovery to consider applying for this opportunity,” said Attorney General Coleman.



Earlier this year Attorney General Coleman announced 51 organizations across Kentucky were awarded a total of $12,029,053 in grant funding from the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission to bolster prevention, treatment and recovery efforts.