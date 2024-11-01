Autumn means wildfire season in Kentucky; how you can protect yourself from respiratory issues

By Dr. Jason Ballengee

University of Kentucky

It’s autumn in Kentucky and sometimes that crisp fall air can come with a whiff of smoke.

We’re in the midst of Kentucky’s fall wildfire season – which annually runs Oct. 1 through Dec. 15. While the state’s fires don’t always grab headlines, they’re certainly an annual occurrence. Gov. Andy Beshear recently urged caution this wildfire season, noting that more than 1,000 wildfires burned about 48,000 acres across Kentucky last year.

Dry fallen leaves and small debris on forest floors make for easy fire fuel. While these fires can threaten life and property in the communities and forests where they’re burning, they can also cause breathing difficulties for children and adults living miles from the fire’s source.

Understanding AQI

Smoke produced by a large fire can greatly degrade local air quality. If the sky near you is looking unusually hazy or even if it is clear, it’s always a good idea to check your local Air Quality Index or AQI. The AQI gives five levels of air quality (on a scale between 0 – 500). An AQI of 150 or higher means air quality is poor and unhealthy.

Poor air quality isn’t good for anyone. But those with pre-existing conditions like asthma, COPD or heart disease may be more sensitive to adverse changes in air quality and should exercise extra caution when the AQI starts to creep up. Up-to-the-minute public air quality data is easily accessible online through websites like airnow.gov and in weather apps on most smart phones.

How can wildfire smoke affect me?

Wildfire smoke can affect all individuals, however, those with pre-existing conditions may experience symptoms sooner. Common symptoms include:

• Shortness of air/breath

• Asthma attacks

• Headaches

• Fatigue

• Stinging eyes

• Scratchy throat

• Irritated sinuses

• Increased heartbeat

Ways to help protect against poor air quality:

Limiting exposure is the key to reducing the effects of breathing poor-quality air. Here are a few ways to help protect your breathing:

• Stay inside with windows closed and air conditioner running. Remember to clean/change your filters on a routine basis. • When driving, use A/C set on recirculate to limit poor air intake. • Limit physical activity outside when the AQI is higher than 200 (others with chronic disease may want to consider heading indoors at lower readings). • Wear a mask, but more specifically a N95 or approved P100 respirator. Check that it has been approved by the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).

In the event of a nearby wildfire, stay aware of air quality reports as well as emergency communications from your local officials and first responders. If you begin to have symptoms, make sure you seek appropriate medical attention. Kentucky has two fire seasons, one in fall and another in spring, but remember that dangerous fire conditions can occur at any time of year.

Dr. Jason Ballengee, D.O., is an assistant professor of internal medicine at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine and a pulmonary/critical care physician with UK HealthCare.