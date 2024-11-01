Baker Hunt to host ‘Sip & Shop’ art market Dec. 5; more than 30 vendors set to offer art, crafts for sale

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center will host its “Sip & Shop” art market December 5 from 4-8 p.m.

Shoppers will have the opportunity to purchase from more than 30 fine art and craft vendors selling cards, mosaics, stained glass, paintings, ceramics, jewelry and more.

Coffee will be available from Travelin’ Toms Coffee Truck, as well as beer, wine, and treats from the Baker Hunt chefs.

Krampus will also be on campus for free photo ops.

The event is free and open to the public.

Guests are encouraged to bring a new unwrapped toy donation or cold weather items for the residents served by the Welcome House of NKY.

Sip & Shop will be held throughout the Baker Hunt campus, located at 620 Greenup Street in Covington

For more information, visit www.bakerhunt.org.

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center