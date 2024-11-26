Brighton Center, Lighthouse services to ‘Shine the Light Walk’ to raise awareness of homeless youth crisis

Brighton Center and Lighthouse Youth & Family Services, two leaders in the care and support of youth experiencing homelessness, are joining for the inaugural “Shine the Light Walk” to raise awareness of the homeless youth crisis and the issues young people experiencing homelessness face.

Teams from Brighton Center and Lighthouse Youth & Family Services will meet in the middle of the Purple People Bridge and exchange messages of encouragement and support at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Brighton Center will walk to the center from the Northern Kentucky entrance.

Lighthouse Youth & Family Services will walk to the center from the Ohio entrance.

November is Youth Homelessness, Outreach, Prevention, and Education (HOPE) Month, a month designated by the National Runaway Safeline to shine a light on the experiences of youth who experience homelessness, reach youth in our communities with essential resources, and inspire change.

