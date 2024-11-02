Campbell County among five KY school districts to receive funds for purchase of low-emission buses

Govenor Andy Beshear this week announced five Kentucky school districts, including Campbell County, will receive part of $340,950 to purchase new diesel and propane buses that will reduce emissions and keep students healthier.

“We are making a difference for future generations, creating a new Kentucky home they can be proud of,” said Gov. Beshear. “I applaud our school districts for taking the lead to improve our student’s health by replacing older, more polluting school buses with newer, cleaner models. Modernizing our school bus fleets means cleaner air for our children and our communities.”

School districts in Campbell, Fleming, Henry, Mason, and Nelson counties will use the funds to replace older-model, diesel school buses with new diesel and propane buses that will emit 98 percent less particulate matter and 90 percent less nitrogen oxide than the older buses. A total of 10 buses will be replaced by the five school districts. The awards to each school district are:

• Campbell County: $65,000 for two propane buses

• Fleming County: $39,218.75 for one diesel bus

• Henry County: $39,231 for one diesel bus

• Mason County: $72,500 for two diesel buses

• Nelson County: $125,000​ for four diesel buses

Kentucky school buses travel more than 100 million miles each year, providing the safest transportation for more than 350,000 children every day. However, diesel exhaust from those buses has a negative effect on human health, especially children who have a faster breathing rate than adults and whose lungs are not yet fully developed.

“Replacing older-model, diesel school buses can make a significant difference for cleaner air,” said DAQ Director Michael Kennedy. “Fewer emissions mean students, drivers and residents can all breathe easier.”

Since 2018, more than $1.7 million has been provided to 22 Kentucky counties for school bus upgrades. The funding is made possible by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Diesel Emission Reduction Act and provided by the Kentucky DERA State Grant Program.

A new round of funding is now available for Kentucky school districts. A total of $343,978 is available to all public-school districts and private schools located in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Successful applicants will be reimbursed up to 25 percent of the total cost of the purchase of a new replacement school bus, and a single proposal may target multiple diesel school buses in a district’s fleet manufactured in 2009 or earlier. A financial match from the school district is required for all projects. The replacement buses must be 2021 or newer model year diesel or alternative fuel buses.

The deadline to apply for funds is Nov. 15. Visit eec.ky.gov/KYCleanDiesel for more information.

