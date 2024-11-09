Covington recognizes its employee-veterans in advance of Monday’s Veterans Day holiday

Around Covington are a number of memorial sites, statues, and plaques honoring the commitment and sacrifice of military veterans of all branches who served this country in times of peace and war.

Whether it was taking a beach under mortar and machine-gun fire … enduring the never-ending horrors of a frigid mountainside or a humid jungle … walking a minefield … landing on a bobbing deck in a turbulent sea … living in a rat-infested trench … fighting panic in claustrophobic quarters as a submarine submerged and slid into the depths … or just enduring the mind- and body-numbing stress of endless training and physical tests, Covington’s sons and daughters have throughout history demonstrated courage galore.

Monday is Veterans Day.

City Hall will be closed, so today we take a moment to honor all our veterans in Covington and especially – by name – those working here at the City:

Administration

• Harold Conley – Army

Finance

• Jerome Heist – Army

Fire Department

• Matt Archer – Navy

• Aaron Bolyard – Army

• Nick Boots – Navy

• Joe Bowman – Army

• Andrew Burk – Army

• Ben Erdman – Marine Corps

• Terry Galliher – Army

• Chris Greer – Army

• Jacob Hughes – Air Force

• Sara McPherson Jenkins – Air Force

• Brandon Kersting – Air Force

• Jonathan Krull – Army

• Kaleb Miller – Navy

• Mark Ober – Army

• Jordan Warner – Marine Corps

• Ben Wasson – Army

• Cornell White – Marine Corps

• Zack Williams – Air Force

• Stan Wylie – Army

Neighborhood Services

• Walt Mace – Army

Police Department

• Charlie Beil – Navy

• Joshua Bornhorn – Army

• Nicollette Brown – Marine Corps

• Robert Christen – Army

• Jeff Cook – Marine Corps

• David Coots – Air Force

• Daniel Elsbernd – Marine Corps

• David Finan – Navy

• Michael Gilliland – Army

• William Gonzalez – Army

• David Griswold – Marine Corps

• Christopher Haubner – Army

• Phouthakone Homphothichak – Army

• Kenzy Hotaling – Army

• David Hoyle – Marine Corps

• Matt Hugenberg – Air Force

• Kevin Igo – Army

• Marcus Jordan – Army

• Joshua Knott – Army

• John Mairose – Army

• Cody Monson – Army

• Bradley Morris – Air Force

• John Murphy – Marine Corps

• Jacob Noe – Army

• Brian Powers – Army

• Joseph Richer – Air Force

• Robert Rose – Army/Marine Corps

• Jackson Sora – Army

• Zachary Stayton – Army

• Johnathon Stribling – Air Force

• Jeffrey Tolliver — Army

• Kyle Warner – Army

• Steven Willis – Army

Public Works

• Scott Hahn – Marine Corps

• Rick Smith – Army

City of Covington