Duke Energy reminds customers, communities how to identify a natural gas leak

With more homes and businesses using natural gas for heat during the fall and winter months, Duke Energy is encouraging customers and communities to learn the signs of a natural gas leak.

“Natural gas leaks can be managed quickly and safely if you know what to look for,” said Amy Spiller, president of Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. “We are committed to educating our customers on how to identify a natural gas leak and how to react if they suspect there is a leak.”

Train your nose

Natural gas by itself has no smell. An odorant called mercaptan is injected into natural gas, giving it the distinctive smell of rotten eggs. The odor makes natural gas easy to detect and can alert the public of a natural gas leak to help avoid a potentially dangerous situation.

“It’s important to train your nose to recognize the odor of mercaptan,” added Spiller. “Foul odors like rotten eggs serve as a warning that something is wrong, and knowing the warning signs is an effective way for our customers and communities to guard against a natural gas leak.”

Look and listen

In addition to having a distinct smell, natural gas leaks often are visual, causing bubbling water, blowing dirt or dead plants. You also may see sinkholes or exposed pipe. It’s also possible to hear a hissing sound near a natural gas line or meter.

Steps to take if you suspect a leak

If you detect a natural gas odor, follow these steps:

• Leave the area immediately. • Call Duke Energy at 800-634-4300 or call 911 from a neighbor’s house or somewhere away from the smell of natural gas. • Do not return to the location of the leak until a Duke Energy technician or emergency responder informs you the area is safe.

