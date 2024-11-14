First Financial awards more than $30,000 in grants to NKY nonprofits through annual grant program

First Financial Bank and the First Financial Foundation have awarded a total of $30,000 in grants to three organizations in Northern Kentucky, building on a commitment to make a positive impact through donations that enhance and develop local communities.

“Serving communities is part of our culture, and we see these donations through our local partner organizations as investments in people and neighborhoods to create positive outcomes that will benefit us all,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank.

Throughout its four-state footprint of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois, First Financial awarded a total of $510,000, matching last year’s result as the largest grant campaign to date. The awards, made to 73 different organizations, are focused on promoting neighborhood development, workforce development and education, and culture and the arts, with a particular focus on low-income communities.

In Northern Kentucky, Blue North is among this year’s recipients.

“First Financial Bank has been a tremendous supporter of the entrepreneurial community in Northern Kentucky,” said Dave Knox, executive director, Blue North. “Building upon previous support, this grant will allow Blue North to launch a new program that addresses one of the most fundamental needs of entrepreneurs around support, guidance, and mentorship.”

Additional recipients in Northern Kentucky include Aviatra Accelerators and Brighton Center.

First Financial broadened the impact of the campaign by adding funding from CREA, a low-income housing tax credit organization.

First Financial’s commitment to the communities it serves extends beyond the annual grant campaign. Earlier this year, First Financial announced a new Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) for 2024-2028, committing to $2.4 billion in lending and investments to low and moderate-income clients and census tracts.

The new CBA includes a goal of $18 million in philanthropy. The First Financial Foundation gave a total of more than $2.4 million in donations in 2023. First Financial’s giving is focused on helping groups that create and preserve affordable housing and workforce development, plus those that provide housing counseling and promote financial and economic inclusion.

Last year, First Financial team members also gave more than 14,000 volunteer hours to local organizations.

First Financial Bank