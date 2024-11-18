Football Flashback: Beechwood, NewCath won first state championship trophies on same day

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Forty years ago, Beechwood and Newport Central Catholic won their first state championships in football on the same day, Friday, Nov. 23, 1984, at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville.

NewCath’s historic win came in dramatic fashion. In the final seconds of the Class 2A title game, junior quarterback Pat Richardson threw a short pass to Rod Messmer and the senior wide receiver took it 20 yards to the end zone to give the Thoroughbreds a 12-7 win over Fort Knox.

The game’s first touchdown came on a 31-yard pass from Richardson to sophomore tight end Frank Jacobs in the second quarter.

NewCath coach Bob Schneider pulled Richardson out of the game in the second half. When his replacement was injured, Richardson returned and led the final scoring drive.

In the Class 1A title game that day, Beechwood senior running back Scott Tackett rushed for 157 yards and four touchdowns during a 35-26 win over Paris, a team that had a 3-0 record in previous state championship finals.

After Paris made it a one-point game, 21-20, in the third quarter, Tackett scored on runs of 46 and 22 yards for the Tigers, who finished with a 13-0 record under coach Bernie Barre. Beechwood quarterback Chris Bowling completed 5 of 7 passes for 141 yards, including a 48-yard TD pass to Rod Miller in the win.

Beechwood has now won 17 state titles. NewCath has five state championship trophies. Both teams have reached the region finals in this year’s playoffs.

Here’s a look back at other Northern Kentucky high school football playoff games that took place between Nov. 17-23 over the last five decades.

Friday, Nov. 19, 1999 — Brett Hamblen scored three touchdowns on offense and one on defense during Highlands’ 41-24 win over Dixie Heights in the Class 3A region finals. In the first four minutes of the game, Hamblen scored on an 18-yard reverse run and 57-yard pass from quarterback Gino Guidugli. The senior’s other two touchdowns came on a 31-yard pass reception and 73-yard interception return.

Friday, Nov. 17, 2006 — Covington Catholic outscored Lexington Catholic, 56-49, in a Class 3A region final that had 1,296 total yards of offense. CovCath quarterback Josh Bleser threw a career-high six touchdown passes. The last one was a 73-yard strike to Brent Buckley that put the Colonels ahead with 6:57 remaining. CovCath cornerback Brandon Brown’s second interception sealed the win.

Friday, Nov. 20, 2015 — Simon Kenton stopped a two-point conversion try with one minute left and then forced a turnover on downs after Cooper recovered an onside kick to post a 13-12 win in the Class 6A region finals. The Pioneers relied on the run with quarterback Cam Racke picking up 157 yards and running back Dillon Powell getting 148 yards. Both of them scored touchdowns in the win that kept their team undefeated.

Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 — Dixie Heights rallied from a 23-0 deficit and pulled out a 34-33 win over Simon Kenton in the Class 6A playoffs. Senior quarterback Logan Landers led the Colonels’ comeback in the second half by throwing two touchdown passes and scoring the game-winner on a 1-yard run with 5:31 left on the clock. He finished with 344 all-purpose yards (282 passing, 62 rushing).