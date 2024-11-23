Football region finals: CovCath upsets nationally ranked Boyle County, 31-28, to reach final four in Class 4A bracket

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Covington Catholic pulled off one of the biggest upsets in program history Friday when the Colonels defeated nationally ranked and four-time defending state champion Boyle County, 31-28, in a Class 4A region final at Danville.

Boyle County had won 32 consecutive games over four seasons and had a 23-0 record in playoff games over five seasons. Both of those streaks were snapped by CovCath, a team that lost to Boyle County, 41-0, in last year’s Class 4A state championship game.

The Rebels were No. 17 in the MaxPreps national rankings coming into Friday’s game, but their first lead against CovCath was 28-24 early in the fourth quarter on a 45-yard run by Montavin Quisenberry.

The Colonels scored what turned out to be the winning touchdown on a 2-yard run by sophomore Owen Pitzer that capped a nine-play, 66-yard drive with 5:15 remaining.

It was the 11th consecutive victory for the Colonels (11-2). They will visit Franklin County (12-0) for a Class 4A semifinal game scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.

In the first half, CovCath quarterback Cash Harney scored on runs of 18 and 9 yards to give the Colonels a 14-6 lead.

After Boyle County tied the score in the third quarter, Harney threw a short pass to Oliver Link and he took it 80 yards to the end zone. Quisenberry returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards to tie the score once more, but a 32-yard field goal by Ryan Urti put the Colonels back on top, 24-21, going into the fourth quarter.

CovCath finished with a 423-290 advantage in total yards. Harney had 234 yards rushing and 98 passing in the victory. He’s the first CovCath quarterback to surpass 1,000 yards in both rushing and passing in a single season.

Highlands, Cooper win region titles to set up rematch in semifinals

Highlands and Cooper will face each other in the Class 5A semifinals for the second consecutive year after both teams won region championship games by wide margins on Friday.

Last year, Cooper edged Highlands, 17-15, to advance to the state final. Earlier this season, Highlands won a home game between the district rivals, 24-21. The semifinal game is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Cooper.

Cooper junior quarterback Cam O’Hara passed for 179 yards and four touchdowns in his team’s 56-15 region final win over Pulaski Southwestern. Running back Keegan Maher caught one of O’Hara’s TD passes and had a pair of scoring on runs in the first quarter. Austin Alexander caught two TD passes and scored another on a fumble return for the 13-0 Jaguars.

After falling behind, 10-0, Highlands scored 35 straight points and defeated Pulaski County, 42-18, on Friday. Junior quarterback Rio Litmer completed 18 of 26 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Bluebirds’ rally. A 40-yard interception return by Ethan Grimm was another big play during the team’s scoring surge.

Ryle returns to Class 6A semifinals; Newport, NewCath lose close games

Ryle advanced to the Class 6A semifinals for the first time since 2006 after defeating Central Hardin, 43-14, in a region final on Friday. The Raiders will play a home game against district rival Great Crossing at 7 p.m. Friday.

In the Class 1A playoffs, Campbellsville scored a touchdown with 12 seconds remaining to defeat Newport Central Catholic, 27-24, and Kentucky Country Day edged Newport, 14-12, in region finals on Friday.

NewCath had a 24-21 lead when it came up short on a fourth-down play with 1:50 remaining. Campbellsville moved the ball to the 16-yard line and had a fourth-down play with 26 seconds left. The pass was tipped and fell into the hands of a receiver at the 1-yard line. That set up the Eagles’ winning touchdown.

Newport finished with a 359-216 yardage advantage, but the Wildcats weren’t able to score after taking a 12-7 lead on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Lee to Keegan Farrell with 8:27 remaining in the third quarter. Lee had 213 yards passing and Rodzion Thompson had 104 yards rushing for the Wildcats.

High school football semifinal games on Friday

CLASS 2A

Lexington Christian (11-2) at Beechwood (12-1), 7 p.m.

Somerset (9-4) at Owensboro Catholic (13-0), 7 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Covington Catholic (11-2) at Franklin County (12-0), 7 p.m.

Corbin (12-1) at Paducah Tilghman (13-0), 7 p.m.

CLASS 5A

Highlands (11-2) at Cooper (13-0), 7 p.m.

Bowling Green (11-2) at South Warren (12-1), 7 p.m.

CLASS 6A

Great Crossing (10-3) at Ryle (11-2), 7 p.m.

Frederick Douglass (9-4) at Louisville Trinity (11-2), 7 p.m.