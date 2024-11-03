Former Ludlow schools head Mike Borchers joins NKU as special advisor to the president

Northern Kentucky University (NKU) has announced the appointment of Mike Borchers, former superintendent of Ludlow Independent Schools, as special advisor to the president.

In the part-time role, Borchers will work closely with NKU President Cady Short-Thompson to bolster the university’s relationship with K-12 school districts throughout Northern Kentucky, supporting a shared commitment to educational excellence and community engagement.

Borchers is an experienced leader in local K-12 education and brings a career-long focus on student achievement, educational innovation and community collaboration. He has consistently championed initiatives that equip students for both college and career success. His track record includes fostering environments that prioritize student and family support, leading to notable improvements in educational outcomes.

“We are thrilled to have Mike join us in this vital advisory role,” said Short-Thompson. “His depth of experience and strong regional ties will be invaluable as we work to strengthen bridges between NKU and northern Kentucky’s K-12 community. Together, we are focused on creating innovative pathways that benefit students and families across our region.”

Through the role, NKU aims to create a meaningful, sustained connection with K-12 schools in Northern Kentucky, furthering educational access and community-driven opportunities. As a recognized leader in education, Borchers is well-positioned to guide NKU’s efforts toward impactful partnerships that address the evolving needs of students, schools and the broader community.

“I am honored to join NKU and excited to help strengthen the bonds between the university and the northern Kentucky K-12 community,” said Borchers. “By cultivating meaningful relationships with our regional schools, advising President Short-Thompson on the needs of our local educators, and fostering collaborative programs, we have a tremendous opportunity to create pathways that support students at every stage of their educational journey. I look forward to building partnerships that not only support NKU’s mission but also address the unique needs of students, families, and schools in our region.”

