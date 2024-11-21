Former teacher David Meyer is always a teacher and always having fun, now as board president at Point Arc

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

It has been said this is the season of giving. Someone forgot to tell that to David Meyer. He gives all year long – to just about anyone and everyone. And to keep in focus with the season, well, let’s just call Mr. Meyer a modern-day Santa Claus.

David Meyer was a teacher for 28 years – 10 years in the Covington school system and the remainder in Boone County. He served served as President of the Covington Rotary Club and presently he is completing year four as Board President at the Covington-based non-profit – The Point/Arc.

Oh, there’s more to the giving list for this man. He served as a Middle School basketball coach for both boys and girls; in the ‘80s he sat on the Holmes High School bench as Assistant Basketball Coach; served as a Scout Master and how can we forget – President of the School Board.

When did he have a minute’s rest – or at even time for the rest room?

“If I’m not doing something,” he told the Northern Kentucky Tribune, “something in me is missing. In fact, I’m still totally committed to our community.”

After 27 years of teaching – in Covington at Glenn O. Swing Elementary – the next logical step would be a desk in the Principal’s Office.

“A little-known fact,” the NKU grad said, “is that I was offered the principal’s position and turned it down. I loved teaching. I loved being in the classroom with the kids.”

And it showed — his test scores always were tops in the district.

“Some of my teaching colleagues thought I was a bit of a goofball,” he admits, “but after those scores came out year-after-they knew there was a method to my madness.

“A colleague told me every time she walked by my classroom, she saw my kids laughing and cutting up,” he said.

What was your classroom magic?

“When children are having fun and enjoying themselves, they are learning without even knowing it. You must make people feel wanted, and never, ever threaten them.”

David Meyer was – and is a — an entertainer.

“I put on daily show to learn,” he said.

For 17 years he taught fourth graders.

“And,” he said, “after 27 years I would have stayed in the classroom, if teaching was more conducive for teachers.”

His leadership role moved to The Point/Arc when he met Ken Harper – the same Ken Harper who was a nine-time Kentucky legislator and former Kentucky Secretary of State. “At the time,” Meyer said, “Ken was quite active with The Point/Arc.”

So, Meyer, as usual, jumped right in – helped with an auction that saw the Rotary and The Point/Arc each earn $34,000. That was about five years ago, he remembers.

“I have a knack of getting into people’s wallets,” he laughed. It worked at that auction – as he collected $50,000 in donations from local business people.

As Board President of The Point/Arc — his term ends next July – Meyer, “handles all policies and procedures, and makes sure the budget is sound and makes sure the place runs smoothly.”

The Point/Arc has 14 Board members, he notes, and they meet monthly. “The Point/Arc is blessed to have someone like Judi Gerding run it,” said Meyer, “she is certainly the Mother Theresa of I/DD — individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities.”

Gerding is the President and Founder of the 52-year-old non-profit based in Covington.

Call David Meyer a leader, a dreamer and doer – all of that. But, how does one really lead?

“I guess I just had a natural inclination to having a leadership position,” he said. Why? “Because I always wanted to get things done.”

That he did – when he was first appointed Board President, he said he not only attended every meeting, he met every employee; sought out their strengths and weakness; and then he knew what direction to take.

Santa Claus may not start his work until December 24th, but David Meyer has already accomplished the unification of entities at The Point/Arc.

“My primary goal was to mold the Scheben Adult Care Center in Florence and The Point/Arc into one entity,” he said.

He has – and both operations have the same health insurance, same IRA plans, and same policies and procedures apply to all 170 employed by both.

“The Scheben Center only has a capacity for 54 individuals,” he said. “It’s a place where people can go to work and know their loved ones are safe.”

Under David Meyer’s watch, the plan is to double its size. And in the spring of 2025, an Advanced Care Home will break-ground in Burlington, he says.

“It will provide for people who need 24/7 service, extensive care with a seven-bed unit.”

It is all about community service and giving for David Meyer. And not just this time of the year.