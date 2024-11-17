Government briefs: Independence, Ft. Mitchell, Lakeside Park, Park Hills, Kenton County, Florence, Taylor Mill

By Trisha Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

INDEPENDENCE

There is a new dog in the city of Independence. The city’s first police dog, Jocko, was officially retired at the Monday night meeting, and council passed a resolution surplussing the animal so that he can go home with his handler, Sergeant Josh Salyers forever. A small stipend to account for the dog’s food and care will go with the dog. Sergeant Salyers was given a plaque and Jocko has a new engraved food bowl.

Officer Ben Bridges introduced the city’s new dog, Cairo, a cute pup, darker in color than the equally cute mature dog Jocko who will carry on the work of Independence Police Canine Officer. Cairo was sworn in as an officer, and his badge was given to Officer Bridges.

Nancy Haverkamp, from the Matt Haverkamp Foundation, an organization she founded when her son, Matt, who started the police dog program in Golf Manor, Ohio, was killed, attended the meeting in support. She wanted to pick up where Matt left off in his quest to encourage all police departments to have canine officers. This foundation helped the city to acquire and train Jocko, and now Cairo.

Mayor Chris Reinersman announced that the downtown area of Independence has been officially declared a historic district.

He acknowledged Tim and Rebekah Waters, two people who worked tirelessly over the years to help make this happen. Reinersman assured people that it did not mean there would be any infringement of property rights, but it does mean an opportunity for state and federal tax credits for people who want to renovate properties in the area.

The second reading of an ordinance was held, giving permission for residents to have a fence up to four feet high in the front yard of any property over three acres.

Another second reading was held that permits any medical cannabis businesses in the proper zone, and following the rules set down by the state.

Council agreed to send a request to PDS for driveway setbacks, and after a considerable airing of viewpoints, they also agreed to request a text amendment for parking and loading standards, as well as recommendations.

FORT MITCHELL

Fort Mitchell Fire Chief Jeff Hampton announced the new firefighter in the city, Cole Lucas.

Council passed the second reading of an ordinance adopting the recommendation of the Kenton County Planning Commission for the map amendment to build a senior assisted residential living facility. Mayor Jude Hehman left the room because of his involvement with the company associated with the facility.

Council agreed to allow Chief Hampton to apply for a grant of approximately $95,000 for personal protective equipment for the fire department. Hampton said there is a five percent match for the city.

The first reading of an ordinance setting the meeting dates for the next year was held and approved.

LAKESIDE PARK

Lakeside Park Mayor Paul Markgraf read the numbers of how many people voted, both in Kenton County and in Lakeside Park, and congratulated residents on the turnout.

He also acknowledged the election of the previous week and suggested that they swear in the new council members after the December meeting.

Markgraf told council members that with winter coming, he wanted to be sure that all residents had enough notice to remove their cars after a snow emergency was declared. He said signs will be posted all over, so that people will understand that a snow emergency means get your car off the street.

Volunteers are needed in the city for recreation, Markgraf said.

An ordinance had a second reading which is intended to correct some of the oversights in the Z21 zoning.

PARK HILLS

The first order of business was picking a candidate to fill the vacancy left by Monty O’Hara, but immediately there was some disagreement.

Mayor Kathy Zembrodt had asked Attorney Dan Braun how to order the applications that they received for the position, and he said then that since the November 5 election had not taken place, council should go back to the 2022 election and get the candidate who was next in line in vote count, which was Greg Claypole. However Councilmember Sarah Froelich said KRS statutes demand that the city needs to put a candidate in the vacancy at the meeting after the vacancy is announced. Letters from the applicants were read but not all the candidates were present. At the end of the meeting and after some advice texted from the absent attorney, Greg Claypole was voted to fill the vacancy for the month of December. Sarah Froelich was the only no vote.

The second reading of an ordinance reducing the road tax from $1.50 per $1000 of assessed value to $1.20 per $1000 passed. This issue was also on the ballot, and after it was voted on successfully, council then was able to have a second reading.

An ordinance updating the old ordinance on abandoned property was read for the second time, but at this reading Councilmember Froelich said she thought it should go back to whoever sponsored it, since she had some questions about it. Councilmember Pam Spoor explained that Monty O’Hara had suggested it, but no one sponsored it. After discussing ways to try and improve the clarity of the ordinance, Council finally tabled the issue.

A municipal order to appoint a full time officer passed, but the first reading of an ordinance on personnel policy was instead moved to discussion.

KENTON COUNTY

Kenton County commissioners listened to Kenton County Superintendent Dr. Henry Webb as he gave an update on the schools in the district. There are 14,000 plus students in the district, and they are doing very well. One hundred percent of students take the ACT test, and they are one of only a handful of states that require 100 percent of students to take the test. The overall ACT composite score is 19.7, and the national average is 19.2 based on only 37 percent taking the test.

Commissioner Jon Draud asked about English as a second language students and Webb said they have gone from 400 to 625 EL students in three years, and he admitted it is a difficult challenge, because these students come into the classrooms totally non-English, with no English at home. Even though the state is spending money to help the situation, he said it is a complex, complicated issue.

Nevertheless, the graduation rate is 97.9 percent, and 17 schools all have an SRO, while the 18th has two.

Robert Bayer and Ed Butler took the oath of office that certified them as the newest School Resource Officers in the county.

Kim Webb came to update the court on the Emergency Shelter. She said that last fiscal year they started to keep statistics, and they know that 12 percent of people have been over 55, which speaks to a lack of income aligned housing. She said not only are they the warming center for Kenton County, but they were allotted $20,000 for 14 -twelve hour shifts in Newport to provide shelter in extreme governor declared state of emergency weather.

Judge Executive Kris Knochelmann read a proclamation declaring next week to be homelessness and hunger awareness week.

It was announced that the meeting scheduled for December 24 is cancelled.

FLORENCE

Florence city council passed a Municipal Order approving a Paramedicine Pilot program Grant Contractor agreement for services, and a Memorandum of Understanding between St Elizabeth Healthcare and the Florence EMS. This also includes the Covington Fire Department. The program would offer citizens the chance for assistance to primary care through virtual visits, assistance with pharmaceutical refills,and referrals to other sources that will help, among other things.

Two Municipal Orders passed which updated the agreements and contracts with Boone/Florence Water Commission to again agree to maintain pipes within the city limits, and to extend the contract with the Commission for the sale and purchase of water to February 28, 2049.

The first reading of an ordinance passed which approves a zoning map amendment from Suburban Residential 1 (SR-1) to Urban Residential 1 (UR-1) for 28 acres east of Gunpowder Road to allow for a 264-284 unit multi-family development. The development will be done in stages, and will be somewhat dependent on the schedule and plan for the upcoming widening of Gunpowder Road.

Another first reading passed which will change zoning regulations to allow fences in corner side yards. Florence CAO Joshua Hunt said this will especially help the Orleans north subdivision.

Two ordinances passed their first readings which deal with medical cannabis. The first regulates the placement of the businesses in the city, and the second regulates the business licenses and permits. CAO Hunt said he thinks this is the first set of business licenses in the state.

TAYLOR MILL

The city of Taylor Mill honored the 2024 10th Regional Scott High School Women’s Volleyball Champions before the regular Commission meeting. Taylor Mill Mayor Daniel Bell and council members welcomed the team, and thanked them for their hard work.

“I watched the West Jessamine game, and I was really impressed with the team work I saw on the floor,” said Bell. “Each player filled their role and worked together to pull out the final game. I could go on and on with accolades for the team’s hard work. What I saw was a unit working together with a passion to succeed.”

He presented each player with a certificate from the city, and gave Andrea Sullivan a plaque honoring the team.

The regular meeting followed the ceremony.

Fire Captain Chad Huth was given a plaque in recognition of his years of service on his retirement.

Commissioner Ed Kuehne challenged the commission to put up a $50,000 one time expense to purchase playground equipment for Pride Park.

Commissioner Caroline Braden, who is the city’s liaison for the Parks and Recreation department, said she didn’t know where to start. The slide is held together with tape, and she said there are requests for shade on the playground. Braden said they need a plan.

Commissioner Dan Murray said he thought Braden, CAO Brian Haney, and Director of Public Works Jerry Jump should assess the needs in the park and come up with a plan.

But first Mayor Bell asked for a formal request to commit $50,000 as a one time expense and budget adjustment from Kuehne, and he gave it, after which the commissioners voted unanimously to confirm the motion.