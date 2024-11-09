Holmes Middle School to offer Paxton/Patterson ‘careers lab,’ one of only four middle schools in Kentucky

Covington Independent Public Schools announced a unique opportunity for the community as Holmes Middle School prepares to host an open house for its college and career ready labs on Friday, November 15, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

As one of only four middle schools in Kentucky to offer this innovative program, Holmes Middle School exemplifies the district’s commitment to providing exceptional educational experiences that prepare students for their futures.

The program, called Paxton/Patterson Labs, allows students to engage in hands-on, collaborative learning experiences that not only spark their interests but also equip them with essential skills relevant to various career paths. The work-based units allows Holmes Middle School students the opportunity to explore their passions and reflect on their future career aspirations before they transition to high school.

“This exceptional experience will surely inspire and greatly benefit our young learners,” said Superintendent Alvin Garrison.

“Students will gain valuable insights into their potential career paths, fostering a sense of direction that will serve them well in their educational journeys.”

At the heart of the Paxton Patterson lab is a commitment to providing highly engaging, career-focused learning experiences. For instance, the Holmes Middle School lab is equipped with cutting-edge tools and technology that cater to a variety of career paths, such as Flight and Drone Technology, Audio and Video Production, Electricity and Electronics, Home maintenance fundamentals, Child Development, Emergency Medical Technician and nursing.

“By integrating real-world skills with academic learning, we are committed to preparing our students for future success,” Garrison said.

Families and local stakeholders are invited to join the exciting open house event. Please RSVP by calling 859-392-1034.

Holmes Middle School is at 2500 Madison Avenue, Covington.

Covington Independent Public Schools