Horizon Community Funds, Camporosso Pizzeria partner for new fund for toy drive, holiday meals

Camporosso Wood Fired Pizzeria, recently named Pizza Today’s 2024 Pizzeria of the Year, is giving back in a big way this holiday season. During the month of November, 100% of the restaurant’s profits will be donated to support its staff and fund a Christmas Toy Drive for local first responders.



In addition, the newly established Camporosso Cares Fund, created in partnership with Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky, will provide an opportunity for community members to contribute directly. Donations to the fund will be used to provide holiday meals for families in need throughout the local area. Contributions can be made at horizonfunds.org.

“Philippians 2:4 has become a guiding principle for Camporosso’s culture — looking out for the interests of others,” explained owners Amy and Eric Redfield. “This November, we want to show our gratitude by giving back to our incredible employees, the local first responders, and the underprivileged children in our community.””



The Redfields emphasized their appreciation for the team and the community that have been instrumental in Camporosso’s success.

“Without their support, earning this national recognition from Pizza Today would not have been possible. We are forever grateful.”



For more information on how to support the Camporosso Cares Fund or the November initiative, visit the restaurant or horizonfunds.org.



Fund partnerships with Horizon Community Funds offer a flexible and convenient way for donors to support their favorite nonprofit organizations or charitable efforts. Donor advised funds allow individuals and businesses to stay actively involved in directing their philanthropic contributions.

