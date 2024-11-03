I-471 Daniel Carter Beard Bridge update: Northbound single left lane closure extended

Although the area around the southbound approach to the I-471/Daniel Carter Beard Bridge has been secured following its closure due to a fire under the bridge, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) and the city of Cincinnati remind motorists and pedestrians of the continued need for caution.

Pete Rose Way and Riverside Drive remain closed at the I-471 bridge approach. Eastbound traffic may divert by way of Eggleston Street, and westbound motorists should detour via Columbia Parkway. For more information on traffic impacts, and real-time traffic data, check out ODOT’s project website.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) maintenance crews will be extending the I-471 northbound single left lane closure further south in an effort to promote safety for motorists and crews that will be working on the bridge. This northbound left lane closure will begin near the Memorial Parkway (mile point 3.6) exit (Exit 4). This left lane closure was in place Saturday afternoon.

Motorists are encouraged to slow down near this work zone.

In addition to traffic restrictions, Ohio pedestrian traffic is restricted under the bridge, and Cincinnati Parks has closed Sawyer Point Park as well. Visitors are prohibited from entering the park area on either side of the bridge.



Great Lakes Construction has been mobilized, and crews are on site to install additional traffic and pedestrian controls to secure the perimeter. In order to ensure their safety, motorists and pedestrians must adhere to the restrictions that are in place.

For more details, updates and traffic impacts — be sure to check out the KYTC Daniel Carter Beard Bridge website.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet