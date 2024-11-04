KCTCS welcomes four new members and two returning members to its Board of Regents

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System welcomed four new members and two returning members to its Board of Regents at a meeting in Versailles.

Tiffany Kelley-Jenkins was appointed to the board by Gov. Andy Beshear in September. She is president of Kelley Manufacturing, Inc. in Louisville. She will serve through Sept. 2, 2030.

In staff elections, Raeanne Powers, human resources development partner at Bluegrass Community and Technical College, was selected as the occupational, technical staff regent. They also elected Ryan Hall, director of adult education at Owensboro Community and Technical College, as the general education regent. Terms are for three years.

Students elected Robert Higdon of Hazard to fill an open seat with a one-year term. He is a student at Hazard Community and Technical College.



Faculty re-elected Brianna Sanders Whitten of Mt. Olivet as the general education faculty regent. She teaches English at Maysville Community and Technical College.

Faculty also returned Marty Sutherland of Elizabethtown to serve as the occupational, technical education faculty regent. Sutherland is a professor of engineering and electronics technology at Elizabethtown Community and Technical College.

Faculty regents also serve three-year terms.

The KCTCS Board of Regents acts as the governing body of KCTCS and is made up of 14 members. Eight members are appointed by the governor, while six are elected members from within KCTCS: two members of the teaching faculty elected by faculty; two staff members by non-teaching personnel; and two members of the student body elected by students.