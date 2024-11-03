KDA accepting applications for 2025 Kentucky Ag Athlete of the Year; students can apply online

Kentucky student-athletes who are involved in agriculture are invited to apply for one of six scholarships and recognition as a 2025 Kentucky Ag Athlete of the Year.

The program is a partnership of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA).

“Discipline, teamwork, patience, and goal setting are attributes athletes use every time they step on the field or the court. These are the same skills you use for success when stepping into the field of agriculture,” Commissioner of Agriculture Jonathan Shell said. “We are pleased to join our partners at the KHSAA to once again honor these attributes and reward the Commonwealth’s best young athletes and agriculturists.”

To qualify, student-athletes must be involved in Kentucky agriculture; must participate in one or more KHSAA sports or sport activities during the 2024-2025 school year; must be graduating seniors in high school; and must be accepted to a college, university, or trade school following graduation. An agriculture major is not required, and preference will be given to Kentucky colleges; however, out-of-state schools will be considered if the applicant is seeking a specialized degree in an agricultural field.

Two student-athletes – one male and one female – will be named Outstanding Kentucky Ag Athletes of the Year and will be awarded $2,000 scholarships. Four student-athletes – two males and two females – will be awarded $1,000 scholarships as Kentucky Ag Athletes of the Year. Winners will be announced at the 2025 UK HealthCare Boys’ Sweet Sixteen in March at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

The scholarships are payable to an institution of higher learning. Funding for the scholarships comes from the KDA’s “Ag Tag” program, which is fueled by voluntary donations from Kentucky motorists when they buy or renew their farm vehicle license plates. No state taxpayer dollars are used to fund the scholarship awards.

Student-athletes must apply online by Dec. 31. To apply, go to khsaa.org.

Kentucky Department of Agriculture