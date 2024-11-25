Kentucky State Police seek support of annual statewide ‘Cram the Cruiser’ food drive

Governor Andy Beshear is joining with the Kentucky State Police (KSP) in encouraging Kentuckians to participate in the annual statewide “Cram the Cruiser” food drive to combat hunger throughout the state, which is going on now through Dec. 9.

“My faith teaches me that food is lifegiving and meant to be shared. From the miracle of fishes and loaves to the Last Supper, we are called to feed and care for each other,” Beshear said. “Let’s do what Kentuckians do best, help out our fellow Kentuckians facing hunger this Christmas season.”

“Cram the Cruiser,” hosted by all 16 KSP posts, aims to collect essential food items to brighten the holiday season for those in need. Troopers will be stationed at various grocery and retail stores across the state, ready to accept donations of non-perishable food items. These items include canned fruit and vegetables, canned meat, macaroni and cheese, cereal, peanut butter, jelly, canned soups, chili or spaghetti sauce, brownie and cake mixes, coffee, water, powdered milk and juices. Food items may also be dropped off at local post locations.

In 2023, KSP collected 162,047 pounds of food, with Post 16 collecting the most donations, at 59,126 pounds.

A statewide event is planned for Friday, Dec. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in each post area as the final push for the campaign. All food items collected will be distributed within the communities where the contributions are made.

“Even though the holidays are known for being ‘merry and bright,’ that isn’t the reality some Kentuckians face,” said KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. “The ‘Cram the Cruiser’ food drive is an opportunity for our agency to give back and serve those in need.”

To find specific collection locations and for further details about the ‘Cram the Cruiser’ holiday food drive, visit the KSP website.

Northern Kentucky is served by Post #6 at 4265 US Highway 25 in Dry Ridge. It serves Boone, Bourbon, Bracken, Campbell, Grant, Harrison, Kenton, Nicholas, Pendleton and Robertson counties. Check the website to find out where the cruisers will be in the area through Dec. 9.

Office of the Governor