KY Department of Criminal Justice Training graduates 32 from basic training academy

Thirty-two law enforcement officers from agencies across the state have graduated from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training’s (DOCJT) basic training academy, including two from Northern Kentucky.

These law enforcement officers now will return home to serve and protect the commonwealth and create safer communities.

“Congratulations to these graduates, who have dedicated themselves to 20 weeks of extensive basic training,” said Gov. Beshear. “Our commonwealth is a better, safer place because these individuals have answered the call to service. Thank you for protecting your communities and our children’s futures.”

DOCJT is committed to providing officers with best practices, the latest technology training and legal information to protect the diverse communities they serve. The graduates of Class 552 received more than 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas included patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias-related crimes and tactical responses to crisis situations.

Since December 2019, 1,585 officers have graduated from the basic training academy.

The 32 graduating law enforcement officers will begin working with the Commonwealth’s 8,000 other officers to create a commonwealth that is safer for all Kentuckians now and into the future.

Class 552 graduates and their agencies are:

Matt S. Archer, McCracken County Sheriff’s Office

Arnold W. Arnett, Mt. Vernon Police Department

Joel Baker, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office

Justin Barrera, Northern Kentucky University Police Department

Emily Branham, Morehead Police Department

Aaron T. Capshaw, Tompkinsville Police Department

Kendall Catron, Russell Springs Police Department

Talon Cole, Calloway County Sheriff’s Office

Cole Cordle, Grayson Police Department

Noah J. Dishman, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office

Devon Evans, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office

Jimmy Foster, Somerset Police Department

Nikkolas Gillespie, Georgetown Police Department

Tristan Hines, Somerset Police Department

Carl Kern, Simpson County Sheriff’s Office

Jessica P. Maynard, Prestonsburg Police Department

Collin R. Morris, Meade County Sheriff’s Office

William Mulder, Paris Police Department

Lauren Muntz, Danville Police Department

Hunter Perdue, Burkesville Police Department

Justin Pressley, Murray State University Police Department

Elliott Rayens, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office

Coulter Reams, Somerset Police Department

Anthony Salerno, Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office

Ryan Spinda, Worthington Police Department

Alexander Stratman, Georgetown Police Department

Matthew Tarkey, Simpson County Sheriff’s Office

Benjamin Tipton, Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Keith Wagner, Florence Police Department

Marcus Walling, Georgetown Police Department

Ryan West, Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Bryan O’Neal Wilmot, Garrard County Sheriff’s Office

DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs’ deputies, university police and airport police throughout the state, only excluding the Louisville Metro Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Bowling Green Police Department and the Kentucky State Police, each of which have independent academies.