Libertarian Party of Kentucky endorses Rep. Thomas Massie for Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture

The Libertarian Party of Kentucky has announced its endorsement of Representative Thomas Massie for the position of Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Known for his dedication to food freedom and agricultural innovation, Rep. Massie embodies the principles of individual liberty and limited government that are at the heart of the Libertarian ethos, the party said in a press release.

It cited that Rep. Massie has been a vocal advocate for food freedom throughout his career, championing policies that empower farmers and consumers alike. His notable accomplishments include:

● Introduction of the PRIME Act: Rep. Massie introduced the Processing Revival and Intrastate Meat Exemption (PRIME) Act, which seeks to allow states to regulate the sale of locally-produced meats, thereby increasing market access for small farmers and providing consumers with more choices.

● Support for Raw Milk Access: A staunch supporter of raw milk, Massie has consistently pushed for legislation that would allow the interstate sale of raw milk products, expanding consumer access to natural, unprocessed dairy options.

● Advocacy for Hemp Legalization: Massie played a pivotal role in the movement to legalize hemp farming, recognizing its potential to revolutionize agriculture through sustainable practices and diverse applications.

● Promotion of Local Food Systems: Through his legislative efforts, Massie has supported initiatives that bolster local food systems, helping to connect consumers directly with producers and thereby enhancing community resilience and food security.

● Support for a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would prohibit Congress from making any law regulating the production and distribution of food products that do not move across state lines.

● Backer of the Industrial Hemp Farming Act: Massie’s commitment to food and agricultural freedom is further demonstrated by his support for the Industrial Hemp Farming Act, which aimed to remove federal restrictions on the cultivation of industrial hemp, providing farmers with new opportunities for innovation and growth.

The Libertarian Party of Kentucky cites that Rep. Massie’s track record of advocating for deregulation, market access, and consumer choice makes him the ideal candidate to lead the Department of Agriculture. His appointment would signal a shift towards policies that prioritize individual liberty and the empowerment of American farmers and consumers.

“We are thrilled to endorse Rep. Massie for this critical role,” said Charles Altendorf, chair of the Libertarian Party of Kentucky. “His leadership is exactly what we need to transform our agricultural policies to better serve the American people by embracing freedom and innovation.

“We would love to keep him working just for us, but if Congressman Massie decides he can serve the Commonwealth and the U.S. better as Secretary of Agriculture, then we support him.”



Libertarian Party of Kentucky