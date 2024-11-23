NewsMakers ’24: David Drees carries on the family homebuilding legacy — and moves it to new heights

By Judy Clabes

NKyTribune editor

David Drees always knew what was expected of him. Two generations of the legendary Drees family cast long and encompassing shadows. He was simply made to build homes. More importantly, he was made to want to build homes.

“I love the business,” he said. “I don’t know what I would be doing that would make more of a impact on people’s lives, that would make such a difference. I love what I do.”

David started with the basics. His first official job with the Drees Company was cleaning up the sales trailer as a young boy. From there he advanced to maintenance then to cutting the grass, then to framing houses, then to selling houses.

“Dad was good at putting us to work,” he said, with that sly grin.

David is an affable guy, even tempered, quiet and steady — with a quick wit. He is easy to meet — and even easier to like. Those who knew his dad, Ralph, would very definitely see the Ralph in him. And that’s a good thing.

Along the way, David got a bachelor’s degree in business and residential construction from Trinity University in San Antonio and a master’s degree in business from Xavier University. Since he was going to be a homebuilder and run a major homebuilding business, he was going to do it right. Really right.

The first Drees home, a brick Cape Cod, was built in 1928 in Wilder by Theodore Drees, a young German immigrant seeking a better life in America. He struggled through the Great Depression, worked hard and smart, and built a new subdivision in what would become Fort Wright. Ralph Drees joined the family business in 1959 after serving in the Army and advanced the brand through innovation, smart planning (including planned developments and establishment of a mortgage company). In 1984, Ralph expanded the company’s footprint to Dallas and earned a slew of local and national accolades. Ralph was a force to be reckoned with in NKY and was actively involved in politics, serving as a city councilman in Erlanger and as Judge-Executive in Kenton County — and in a lot of other leadership positions of his day.

David Drees took the helm of the Drees Company in 2000, poised to strategically lead it into the 21st Century. Ralph continued to serve as chairman of the board.

As the third generation leader, David ushered in an era of greater geographic expansion. Under his leadership, the company is now the nation’s 21st largest privately-owned home builder, the 41st largest overall. It has received all kinds of “best” awards — best place to work, best builder, best managed, and more. They have a reputation for quality and excellence.

David has advanced Theodore’s company in ways his grandfather could not have dreamed of. The company builds thousands of homes a year with revenues upward of $1.5 billion. It now has a presence in ten cities around the country — Cincinnati/NKY, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Nashville, D.C., Raleigh, Jacksonville, Dallas, Austin, and Houston. It offers condos, townhomes, single-family homes and estate homes, ranging from the $200s to $2 million+. They have about 800 fulltime employees and 110 model homes across the country. They are in the luxury home business, David says, citing that the average price of a Drees home — over all their markets — is $750,000. For entry-level buyers they can offer quality higher-density, multi-family options. In Greater Cincinnati, Drees Homes currently presents a diverse range of housing options across 38 new home communities, spanning townhomes, condos, paired villas and single-family homes. The Design Center in Ft. Mitchell is a one-stop shop for selections for multiple floor plan options.

The secret to this success is not just in quality homebuilding but in the downright old-fashioned and genuine customer-friendly culture, and “the hard work of our devoted team.”

How does David feel about managing this mega-company?

“Proud,” he says. “It’s an awesome responsibility. I guess I didn’t screw it up.”

There’s that sly grin again.

“I’m really a great delegator,” he says. “We attract and identify qualified people and let them run with their jobs. We have good processes, good people, and good controls.”

The innovations are constant — and forward-thinking. David is not resting on his laurels. Their Build on Your Lot program has been recently rebranded as Elevate By Drees Homes, underscoring an enhanced building program for those wanting a custom home fitting their specific needs on their own property.

David’s heart is with the company — and the family — and he is focused on keeping both together. His younger sister, Barbara Drees Jones, is a key part of the company and runs the Drees Foundation. As his siblings — a brother and two other sisters — have families of their own, moving into the future becomes more complicated but he feels a responsibility to “keep the family together.” He can actually see the 100th anniversary of the company from here. It happens in 2028.

In 2003, the company celebrated 75 years by building and donating a $2 million reception facility – the Drees Pavilion — to the city of Covington. The Pavilion in Devou Park overlooks the Ohio River and the City of Cincinnati, providing spectacular views — and generating spectacular proceeds that go back into the park. In 2024, marking 95 years in business, the Drees Homes Foundation honored Ralph Drees with the Drees Overlook at Devou Park, an expansive renovation that included family friendly space with swings, a seat wall, a picnic area, and perfect photo spots.

Who knows what can happen on a 100th anniversary, but David the planner and Barbara are surely thinking ahead.

Meantime, David continues “gearing up” and moving ahead. Keeping his keen eye on the future and making plans.

David and wife Karen, have three children — oldest daughter Alexa, and twins, daughter Paige and son Scottie. Alexa Drees Walker oversees the Midwest Design Centers and Scott is division president of Town Homes. They are already well on their way to becoming part of the fourth generation of the Drees Company.

The NKyTribune honors David Drees as a NewsMaker of the year — not only for making the news but for his devotion to the community and to the amazing company that is part of the storied fabric of the place we call home.