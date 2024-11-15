NewsMakers ’24: Introducing Terri Bernstein, David Drees, Dr. Michael Gieske, Shaun Pan, Jason Payne, Wonda Winkler

By Judy Clabes

NKyTribune editor

The Northern Kentucky Tribune’s 2024 NewsMakers are an extraordinary group of top community servant-leaders who have distinguished themselves personally and professionally as outstanding citizens in every way.

“We are honored to hold up these outstanding community leaders as examples of the best of the talented, dedicated, and decent people who have distinguished themselves as top servant-leaders in NKY,” said NKyTribune editor Judy Clabes. “Based on input from former recipients, from our board and advisors, and from other community leaders, the consensus was that these six individuals earned an honor that sets them apart. We agreed.”

This year’s honorees are:

• Terri Bernstein, CEO of BB Riverboats

Terri Bernstein is carrying on an incredible family legacy. The granddaughter of the legendary Ben and Shirley Bernstein, she grew up with the river in her blood. As a child, she spent time with her grandmother in the family’s restaurants, learning and doing from the ground up. Today, she heads the family business — which means one of the top tourist attractions in the region — and also holds a Captain’s license so she can pilot the boats. The company includes BB Riverboats, Current Catering, and the USS Nightmare. She is a leader in her industry, is dedicated to her family, and adheres to the life lesson that is a undeniable part of her — “be a good person and treat people well.”

• David Drees of Drees Homes

David Drees is CEO of a family-owned company that started in 1928 when German immigrant Theodore Drees built his first home in Wilder. His son, Ralph, joined the company in 1959 and grew Drees Homes into one of the top homebuilders in the U.S. Leadership passed to David Drees in 2000 — and an era of even greater expansion and innovation ensued. By 2024, after 95 years in the business, Drees Homes is the nation’s 21st largest privately-owned home builder in the nation under David Drees’ leadership. David “loves the business” — and continues to change, innovate, and look to the future.

• Dr. Michael Gieske, St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Dr. Gieske is director of Lung Cancer Screening, medical director of the Virtual Health Center, and clinical director-operations at St. Elizabeth Physicians East. What this really means is, he is saving lives — and his dedication and energy around the early detection of lung cancer is producing the data that proves that. Early detection is the key, he says. His worldwide promotion of the White Ribbon project has earned him an international reputation as a catalyst for change — and a voice of hope.

• Shaun Pan, President of NKY Hospitality LLC, Hampton Inn & Suites in Newport

Shaun Pan heads a family enterprise that runs several hotels in the region, most notably the Hampton Inn & Suites, the Gateway to Newport, which is at the top of list of busiest hotels for tourists. Pan and his team have purchased the vacant World Peace Bell lot in downtown Newport where they are celebrating grand plans for two hotels, a garage, retail shops, offices and apartments — a dream come true for the city. He is an entrepreneur extraordinaire — and a kind, modest man who is dedicated to making a positive impact on his community.

• Jason Payne, Managing Director of the Northern Kentucky Market/Sr. Vice President, Republic Bank,

Jason Payne grew up in Owensboro where he learned the value of hard work at a young age. He graduated from Western Kentucky University and received his MPA from Thomas More. He found his way to community banking and joined Republic Bank in 2011 — and has put deep roots into Northern Kentucky. He serves on the board of the Horizon Community Fund, Welcome House, and the Catalytic Fund, to name a few, and is currently the 54th Chair of the NKY Chamber. He truly loves “helping people,” and leading by example and mentoring young people. He embraces “complex problems,” practices patience, is a great listener — and believes in passing along his principles for success.

• Wonda Winkler, President and CEO, Brighton Center

Wonda Winkler has more than 30 years experience in nonprofit leadership and today oversees a wide range of programs at Brighton Center, one of the largest nonprofit agencies in NKY. Her work is broadly inclusive — workforce development services, early childhood education, substance abuse recovery services, neighborhood-based programs and more. She has received numerous awards and accolades and plays critical leadership roles in numerous community organizations — including GROW NKY, Northern Kentucky Partners for Health, NKY Nonprofits for Social Justice Coalition, Newport Business Association, the NKY Chamber — and so many more.

The NKyTribune’s NewsMakers awards are an annual celebration of distinguished community citizens and role models. There is certainly much to admire in just these basic bios — but there is much more to come and incredible stories to tell.

Next week we will introduce you to the real stories about each of these amazing personalities.

Stories about each of these accomplished NewsMakers will right here in the NKyTribune, as we continue our tradition of honoring community-engaged citizens who give back to the community.

In addition, a reception will be held for the five of the NewsMakers at B&B Riverboats on Friday, November 22, from 4-6 p.m. so that their families, friends, and colleagues can join us to say a special thanks for all they do. A brief awards presentation will take place at 5 p.m. The sixth NewsMaker will be recognized at an event to be announced since he is traveling out of the country at this time.

The NKyTribune appreciates the support of the following sponsors of the NewsMakers event. Without these good corporate citizens — who put the community’s interests first — we could not provide the FREE 24/7 news, sports, and entertaining features (including, obituaries, a community calendar, an open platform for the region’s nonprofit news, and a forum for the exchange of opinion and ideas). The Trib serves NKY with local news online — free to all — because everyone needs access to the news to be a contributing member of our community.

Please join us in saying thanks. We are grateful.