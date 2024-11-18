NewsMakers ’24: Terri Bernstein carries on family legacy; she adds her own leadership, dedication

By Judy Clabes

NKyTribune editor

Terri Bernstein grew up “on the boats,” and truly the river is simply part of her DNA. She remembers spending a lot of her growing-up years with her legendary grandparents, Ben and Shirley Bernstein (“a dynamic duo,” she says), who founded BB Riverboats and related enterprises.

It is no surprise — or happenstance — that she now represents the third generation of the Bernstein family to head the company as CEO. It may surprise you to learn that she also holds a Captain’s license, once a rarity for women. But Terri is no stranger to making waves as she heads one of the region’s largest tourist attractions and throws her considerable intellect and energy into a wide range of community projects.

She remembers the years spent with her grandmother, Shirley, with great fondness, and she credits her with “molding me into the person I am.” During those years of building a thriving hospitality business, the Bernsteins founded a terrific portfolio of popular restaurants — among them, the Mike Fink, Sloppy Joes, Crocketts, El Grecos. As a youngster, Terri was there with her grandmother — and tied to her apron strings. She did jobs appropriate for a young girl as her grandmother set the pace. (That included dishwashing and plenty of it.)

“The word ‘no’ was not in her vocabulary,” she says fondly. “I could do no wrong, of course, but she instilled in me the need to be a good person and to treat people well.

“We all worked hard and worked a lot — but we were with family and that was what mattered.”

To say she learned the hospitality business from the ground up would be correct but not the whole story. After graduating from Dixie High School, she started her formal culinary education, earning a bachelor’s degree from Western Kentucky University’s restaurant and tourism program and also took classes at Cincinnati State. She “loves education” and wanted to experience it all. She subsequently got a paralegal bachelor’s degree online from Purdue University.

Today Terri works with her younger brother Ben who is CFO — “the numbers guy” — for the company. Their dad, Alan, is retired but “involved.” They strive to have the traditional family gatherings around the dinner table as often as possible. Terri was widowed when her soldier husband was killed in Afghanistan and she makes it a point not to miss any of the growing activities of her daughter, Emma Rose, who is now in high school. She also has two stepsons. “It’s important to be involved in your kids lives,” she says.

She manages some 150 employees, with a small downturn in the off-season. She is a “walk around” manager as she likes “to mingle with people” and spend time with employees. The company now includes the riverboats, which are always expanding, Current Catering, and the USS Nightmare. Their Flagship vessel is the Belle of Cincinnati (which, by the way, won the annual Great Steamboat Race with the Belle of Louisville this year. Terri and Alan were at the wheel.)

Their fleet offers a full range of dinner, sightseeing, and specialty cruise experiences and group event offerings — and is a tourist magnet. She was instrumental in creating the special Newport Blast Fireworks Cruise, working with the City of Newport on its inaugural Newport City Blast fireworks event celebrating the nation’s birthday in July. The special Blink cruises are a way — like no other — to experience that amazing phenomenon.

“When it comes to making an experience unique, Terri Bernstein is a pro,” said meetNKY President Julie Kirkpatrick. “She is a tireless promoter of BB Riverboats, of course, but also a tireless supporter of this community. Her service on our board is pure dedication to the industry and the people that work in this industry. We are honored to celebrate the many accomplishments of Terri, salute her vision and her ‘let’s go’ energy.”

Energy she has in abundance — as well as a positive attitude. She loves her job and lets it show, approaching every day as a new and wonderful experience. In addition to the meetNKY board, she is involved with a number of other community organizations and serves in leadership roles with Coast Guard boards and the Passenger Vessel Association.

“Life on the river is full of surprises,” she says. “The river rises, and river recedes — and is different every day.

“I like to travel and see new places, but there is no place like this area. It is absolutely the best place to live. I love NKY and can’t imagine wanting to be anyplace else.”

Terri Bernstein has earned her NewsMaker award through her personal and professional credentials — and as one of the community’s most vocal cheerleaders.

Tomorrow: NewsMaker Dr. Michael Gieske