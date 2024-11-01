NKU breaks ground on $86 million expansion to Hermann Science Center

Northern Kentucky University officials broke ground on an expansion of the Dorothy Westerman Herrmann Science Center in a ceremony at the Highland Heights campus on Thursday. Kentucky State Senator Shelley Funke Frommeyer and Representative Rachel Roberts attended the event with university leaders and stakeholders.

The expansion project will add an 85,400 square-foot addition to the existing science center, allowing several academic programs to consolidate their spaces into one state-of-the-art, STEM-focused facility. The expansion will enable NKU to significantly enhance its lab and student research space in departments including biological sciences and engineering technology. The scope of the project also involves renovating 19,000 square feet of the existing science center to update collaborative learning spaces.

“This expansion marks a significant milestone for the university,” says NKU President Cady Short-Thompson. “The new facility will provide our natural sciences and engineering technology programs with a competitive edge, supporting our growing enrollment in these critical fields while allowing us to continue to provide an accessible and high-quality education for all. It underscores our unwavering commitment to excellence in STEM+Health education and research, positioning NKU as a regional leader in innovation, workforce alignment and academic achievement.”

Student demand for STEM-centered programs has increased by 50 percent since the original Herrmann Science Center opened in 2002. Expansion of the center will support growing enrollments in these high-demand programs and increase external research funding in STEM fields, boosting the university’s teaching and research capacity.

The project will centralize NKU’s science programs into one modern facility with upgraded technology and instrumentation, creating new opportunities for cross-disciplinary collaborations and dedicated facilities for K-12 STEM outreach. Additionally, the proximity of the center to the Norse Network Hub will foster expanded partnerships with the region’s life sciences and advanced manufacturing industries, providing students with enhanced internships, co-ops and other hands-on learning opportunities.

Funding for the addition comes from a $79.9 million capital investment approved by the Kentucky General Assembly in the 2022-2024 biennial budget and $6 million in asset preservation funds provided by the 2022 General Assembly.

The architect for the project is Omni Architects and the construction manager is Skanska USA Building, Inc.

Completion of the project is projected for Spring 2027.

Northern Kentucky University