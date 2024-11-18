NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative professional series to highlight power of women on boards

On Thursday, Dec. 5, the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) Women’s Initiative will host the next installment of its Professional Series.

“Boardroom Balance – Bringing Women to the Table” will feature women leaders discussing the importance of active board involvement, highlighting how it can strengthen careers, add value to companies and enhance the influence of representation within the community.

Sceheduled from 8-10 a.m. at the Boone County Public Library Burlington Branch, located at 1786 Burlington Pike, moderator Rajani Menon will lead a discussion with panelists Carol Butler, Nancy Grayson, and Adrienne Vannarsdall on the importance of increasing female representation on boards and the positive impact that greater gender balance can have on our community.

Scheduled speakers include:

• Carol Butler, president of Goering Center for Family and Private Business at the University of Cincinnati Butler is president of the Goering Center for Family and Private Business. She’s a former Fortune 500 executive and brings 30+ years of experience leading profitable, global businesses within the manufacturing and distribution industries. Stepping into a volunteer role at the Goering Center led to her current role with the nonprofit affiliated with the University of Cincinnati. She serves on the Life Learning Center Board along with three for-profit boards: Wright Brothers Global Gas, R B Tool & Manufacturing, and New Riff Distillery. • Nancy Grayson, president and CEO at Horizon Funds Grayson is President and CEO of Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky. She graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in Political Science and also received her Juris Doctor from the University of Cincinnati College of Law. She has served on several boards and organizations, including currently serving on the Metropolitan Club Board of Governors, the Endow Kentucky Commission, and the LINK Media Board of Directors, and is a vocalist with Suits that Rock. • Rajani Menon, civic engagement and Leadership director, Women’s Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation Menon has a B.S. in Education from the University of Utah, an MBA in Finance and Management Information Systems from the University of Kentucky and holds a Graduate Certificate in Marketing Strategy from Cornell University. She is currently the Director of Civic Engagement and Leadership for the Women’s Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation. Prior, she worked for the United States Senate and worked for over a decade at Duke Energy as the Director of Strategic Planning and Business Operations. She has also been the Advocacy and Community Relations Officer at Freestore Foodbank. • Adrienne Vannarsdall, CFO at River Cities Capital Vannarsdall joined RCC in 2008. In addition to her role as CFO, she participates on the investment committee and oversees implementation of compliance policies and procedures in accordance with SEC regulations. Prior to this, she was a Senior Auditor for Ernst & Young. She was named to the Cincinnati Business Courier’s 40 Under 40 list in 2017 and the Cincinnati Chamber’s WE Lead Class 11. She also serves on the Board of Directors of Notre Dame Academy and is a member of NVCA’s CFO Task Force.

Registration for WI Professional Series “Boardroom Balance – Bringing Women to the Table” is $30 for NKY Chamber members and $40 for future Chamber members. The NKYP rate is $20; Free with NKYP Event Pass. To register, or for more information, visit www.NKYChamber.com/events.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce