NorthKey Community Care CEO Dr. Owen Nichols receives KPA Distinguished Career in Psychology Award

Dr. Owen Nichols, president and CEO of NorthKey Community Care, has been recognized with the Distinguished Career in Psychology Award by the Kentucky Psychological Association. With nearly 40 years of service, Dr. Nichols has made profound contributions to the field of psychology, including roles as a psychologist, clinical director, and a behavioral health care certified surveyor for the Joint Commission.

Under Dr. Nichols’ leadership, NorthKey Community Care has expanded significantly, doubling the number of clients served annually while also enhancing financial outcomes. His efforts have also brought integrated behavioral health and primary care services to Northern Kentucky, including two fully functioning mobile care clinics offering primary care services.

Dr. Nichols’ innovative work in clinical psychopharmacology and his support for the establishment of the Western Kentucky Pre-Doctoral Internship Consortium in Psychology have helped train many of today’s practicing psychologists.

A passionate advocate for mental health, Dr. Nichols has served on numerous boards, including the Mental Health Corporation of America and Eastern State Hospital, and is particularly recognized for his work in supporting veterans’ mental health needs.

Through his dedication to advancing psychological services, Dr. Nichols has left an enduring impact on both the field of psychology and the communities he serves. His leadership continues to inspire future generations of psychologists.

Dr. Nichols is a Fellow in the American Academy of Clinical Psychology, Fellow in the Academy of Medical Psychology, and a Fellow of the American Psychological Association. He is Board Certified in Clinical and Medical Psychology. He served as the 2010 President of the Board of Directors of the American Society for the Advancement of Pharmacotherapy. He also served on the Advisory Board of the Neuroscience Education Institute for over a decade. He is a Past-Chair of the Kentucky Board of Examiners in

Psychology and Kentucky Association of Regional Mental Health and Mental Retardation Programs.

