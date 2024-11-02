Opinion – James Toebbe: Candidate for Covington commissioner asks for your vote

I’m James Toebbe, a lifelong Covington resident who grew up attending Latonia Elementary and Holmes High School. After high school, I spent 15 years in the military, serving as a Cryptologist both on active duty and in the reserves. Those years taught me the importance of teamwork and collaboration — qualities I carry with me every day. Today, I work with data analysis, comparing budgets, financial data, and other key metrics, and I’m now an Account Manager at a marketing communications company, managing a team that supports a strategic account right here in Covington. I’m just a regular guy who’s learned how to break down complex information to make decisions that work, and I believe that’s exactly what public service needs.

Why I Chose to Run for Covington City Commissioner

Like so many of us, I care deeply about Covington’s future. I have my own ideas, but I’m the first to admit that I don’t have all the answers. What I do know is that every single person in our community has a voice worth hearing. We’re all tired of the “I’m Right – You’re Wrong” approach that dominates so much of politics today, and I believe it’s time for change.

My Campaign’s Commitment to Listening and Learning

Since officially launching my campaign on April 6th at The American Legion in Latonia, I’ve spent the past six months listening to Covington’s residents. My goal isn’t to talk at you but to understand what matters most to you and how we can work together to keep Covington moving forward.

Listening And Learning from Leaders

I’ve met with local elected officials, neighboring mayors, educators, law enforcement officers, business owners, and nonprofit leaders. It’s clear that we all have a shared commitment to building a better community and rely on each other to get things done.

Listening and Learning from Constituents

My fiancé, Amber, our dog Bruno, and I – along with a few dedicated supporters – have been canvassing neighborhoods across Covington. Many residents told me I’m the only candidate who’s reached out to them. We’ve met young families, seniors, veterans, folks from all political backgrounds, and residents from neighborhoods like Latonia, Monte Casino, and South Covington who often feel overlooked. I want everyone to be heard and valued in our community.

Issues That Matter

Some of the top issues I’m hearing about are Covington’s relationship with our public schools, Issue 2 on school funding, concerns about speeding in residential areas, and the proposal for a new form of city governance. These are real concerns, and I’m here to listen and take action where and when it counts.

Invitation

I invite you to learn more about my campaign on my Facebook page, James Toebbe for Covington Commissioner, where I document my commitment to listening and learning from every resident.

Thank You & Just Know

If I’m elected to represent all of Covington’s stakeholders, I’ll continue my commitment to listening and learning every day. My military and professional experiences—and my conversations with elected officials and Covington’s residents—have taught me that this work isn’t about striving for perfection. Instead, it’s about pursuing continuous improvement, much like the Japanese concept of Kaizen, which means ongoing, unending progress.