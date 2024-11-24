Republic Bank’s Candace Huff joins board of Aviatra Accelerators

Aviatra Accelerators, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting women entrepreneurs in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, has appointed Candace N. Huff, MSOL, to its Board of Directors.



“We are thrilled to have Candace as a member of our board. She will bring valuable expertise and insight to support Aviatra’s mission of fostering the growth and success of women-owned businesses,” said Jill Morenz, President and CEO of Aviatra Accelerators.

“Candace intentionally aligns her work with her personal mission to empower current and aspiring women business owners, guiding them from ideation and conceptualization through growth and achieving success.”



Huff is Vice President and Business Development Manager for Republic Bank. She is also an entrepreneur, having established and managed a full-service multicultural salon in Downtown Indianapolis, growing the business over 20 years.

She is a sought-after business consultant, trainer, and public speaker in the areas of business development, professional development and financial literacy.



Huff has been a featured speaker for The National Black MBA Association, The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business, the Great Lakes Region Leadership Institute for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated ® and Xavier University. She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated ®, where she holds a Leadership Training position for the Great Lakes Region Leadership Institute and serves as committee member for her local Chapter.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in business management and a master’s degree in organizational leadership, both from Indiana Wesleyan University.