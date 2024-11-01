Scott celebrates 10th Region volleyball title; Simon Kenton loses close match in 8th Region final



By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

After disappointing losses in the 10th Region volleyball tournament final the last two years, Scott celebrated a 3-1 victory over Brossart in the championship match on Thursday to earn its first state tournament berth since 2020.

It was the 12th consecutive win for the Eagles (29-11), who will host a first-round state tournament match against 12th Region champion West Jessamine (24-16) on Monday.

Scott made it to the semifinals in the 2014 state tournament and has gone 0-4 in first-round matches since then under head coach Andrea Sullivan.

In Thursday’s region final, Scott won its third match against Brossart this season, 19-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-11. It was the third consecutive year that two 37th District teams played in the championship match.

North Oldham got past Simon Kenton, 3-0, in a very close 8th Region championship match on Thursday. The set scores were 25-20, 26-24, 25-20.

The Pioneers (30-6) came into the match with a 16-0 record against 8th Region opponents that included a 3-1 win over North Oldham in September.

Simon Kenton players named to the region all-tournament team were junior Jenna Kitchens and seniors Tori Chasteen and Keira Hans.

Since joining the 8th Region in 2012, Simon Kenton has an 0-4 record in championship games while North Oldham has won the region title 10 times in the last 13 years.

Volleyball state tournament schedule

MONDAY — UPPER BRACKET

Bowling Green at Heritage Christian

North Oldham at Louisville Mercy

Region 15 winner at Whitley County

West Jessamine at Scott

MONDAY — LOWER BRACKET

Region 3 winner at McCracken County

Louisville Assumption at Central Hardin

Ashland Blazer at Knott County Central

Lexington Catholic at Notre Dame

FRIDAY AT GEORGE ROGERS CLARK

Upper bracket quarterfinals, 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Lower bracket quarterfinals, 1:30 and 7 p.m.

SATURDAY AT GEORGE ROGERS CLARK

Semifinal matches, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Championship match, 7:30 p.m.